The world in brief: France vacation home blaze kills 11





France vacation home blaze kills 11

PARIS -- A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday left 11 people dead, an official said.

Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five managed to escape.

Twelve people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate, she said.

The adults, who had "slight intellectual disabilities," were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations, she said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire and whether the building met all the required safety standards, she said.

Authorities said one of the survivors was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said the fire likely started on the home's upper floor.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that 10 people with disabilities and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate killed

QUITO, Ecuador — An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against corruption was shot and killed Wednesday at a political rally in the capital amid a wave of startling violence in the South American country.

President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio and suggested organized crime was behind his slaying. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates in the Aug. 20 presidential vote, though not the front-runner. The politician, 59, was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement.

“I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Lasso said in a statement. “Organized crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.” Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said a suspect in the assassination of Villavicencio died of wounds after being arrested by authorities.

Videos on social media appear to show the candidate walking out of the event surrounded by guards. The video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck, followed by gunfire, information that was confirmed to The Associated Press by Patricio Zuquilanda, Villavicencio’s campaign adviser.

Zuquilanda said the candidate had received death threats before the shooting, which he had reported to authorities and which resulted in one detention.

India condemned over bloodshed in state

NEW DELHI -- India's top opposition leader unleashed a strong condemnation Wednesday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its failure to control bloodshed in a remote northeastern state that he said has been divided.

Rahul Gandhi told Parliament that the army should have been able to stop the violence already. But despite the presence of troops in Manipur, the violence has festered for over three months. More than 150 people have died in Manipur and over 50,000 people have fled in fear since clashes erupted in early May.

"The army can restore peace in a day. You are not using the army," Gandhi said, and called for the firing of the state government run by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

The conflict was triggered by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand by mostly Meitei Hindus for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups, and get a share of government jobs.

Premier dissolves Pakistan’s parliament

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s president on Wednesday dissolved the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, a first step in the countdown to a general election by mid-November. The move came as the country’s top opposition leader is fighting to overturn a corruption conviction that landed him in a high-security prison over the weekend.

A statement from President Arif Alvi’s office said he acted on the advice of the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in disbanding the lawmakers as the assembly’s five-year term is ending.

Usually, such a step is a formality and a general election would typically have to be held within 90 days. But this year there’s a twist. A delay until the spring is possible if Pakistan’s election commission opts for redistricting ahead of an election, based on the results of a recent census.

The uncertainty over the election date coincides with the legal and political drama surrounding Sharif’s predecessor, national cricket hero Imran Khan. The 70-year-old popular opposition leader was convicted by an Islamabad court on Saturday of concealing assets and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Khan has appealed the conviction, which effectively removes him from the election campaign at a time when his party seemed to be doing well in the polls.

Fire rages at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)











Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (center), Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf (left) and Raja Riaz, opposition leader in National Assembly, pose for a photo on Wednesday with lawmakers of the National Assembly at the end of the last session of the current parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP/Anjum Naveed)





