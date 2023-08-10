Future at stake

The state of literacy in our nation is abysmal, and the implications for our future are far-reaching. As the superintendent of the Little Rock School District, I am gravely concerned about the persistently low reading proficiency rates among our students.

Sadly, our situation is not unique; it mirrors a national crisis that demands urgent action.

Statewide, only 30 percent of Arkansas' fourth-grade students and 26 percent of eighth-graders are proficient in reading, well below the national average. These figures are more than just numbers; they represent the countless young minds struggling to harness the power of literacy and everything it encompasses. The consequences of inadequate reading instruction are profound, impacting not only a student's academic performance but also their self-esteem, confidence, and overall well-being.

It is time to acknowledge the failures in our approach to reading instruction. For far too long, we have not only been teaching reading the wrong way, but have also been scapegoating teachers when kids can't read. Blaming teachers for a complex issue like literacy is a misguided distraction. It's a blame game that undermines the morale of educators and diverts attention from the broader social, economic, and pedagogical factors that contribute to students' reading difficulties.

Despite these deep-rooted challenges, strategic innovations are offering signs of hope in our district. Last spring we piloted a new approach to a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) that supports teachers while also providing the critical literacy intervention our kids need.

Our collaboration with an organization called Ignite Reading is helping empower teachers and students in the fight against illiteracy. It provides 15 minutes of daily one-to-one online tutoring, grounded in the Science of Reading, during designated blocks in the school day. It is already embedded in 12 Little Rock schools serving 1,000 students--and the results have been extremely promising so far.

For example, in a mere seven weeks of instructional time, 95 percent of students achieved at least three months of reading growth, and 62 percent recorded six months of growth. Notably, all kids participating in this initial pilot program demonstrated reading growth; there was no disparity in achievement among students of color, multilingual learners, and those receiving free or reduced-price lunches.

This is a testament to the effectiveness of personalized, differentiated instruction in addressing students' decoding gaps.

W hile this partnership is yielding exciting results, the core takeaway is about reimagining how we approach reading instruction and what it truly means to ensure that all students can learn to read effectively (and ideally on time), while freeing up our teachers' time to focus on other critical aspects of literacy instruction.

The reading crisis is not unrelated to the teacher retention crisis. Our teachers must be equipped with the support and resources they need to be thriving educators. That's why we are not only investing in innovative partnerships, but also prioritizing professional development opportunities to improve teaching techniques, promoting access to evidence-based strategies, and preparing our workforce to fully leverage MTSS, a powerful educational framework designed to effectively address the diverse needs of all our students.

Moreover, it must be conveyed that responsibility for success does not rest solely on the shoulders of educators. Families, communities, and policymakers must unite to prioritize literacy education that actually works.

Dedicated funding is also critically important. Our partnership with Ignite Reading was made possible through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, a $190 billion program created by the federal government's economic stimulus response to the covid-19 pandemic. However, permanent resources need to be established. If and when the funding cliff arrives, student progress must not collapse along with it. Acting now to secure local, state, and federal funding is the key to sustaining effective literacy programs well into the future.

Literacy is the cornerstone of education, and it underpins success in every other subject. Without strong reading skills, students will be ill-equipped to navigate the challenges of the future, both academically and in the workforce. Quite literally, our nation's future is at stake, and we cannot afford to rely on the same failed policies of the past and expect different results.

Dr. Jermall Wright is superintendent of the Little Rock School District.