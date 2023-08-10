FYI Calendar: Na’Tosha De’Von show at Global Campus in Fayetteville

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "No Cats Allowed" by Miranda James, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Embossed aluminum art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Open House -- For the CSA Preschool for the Creative Arts, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. 434-2020.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Art & Words, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- A series of nutrition classes, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 & 24 and Sept. 7, 14 & 21, Springdale Public Library. Free. fregister at springdalelibrary.org.

"Ain't I A Woman" -- A one-person show by Na'Tosha De'Von, 7 p.m. today & Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, UA Global Campus Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $15-$25. eventbrite.com.

__

Friday

Partners in Play -- For ages 6 & younger, 10 a.m.-noon, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Included in daily admission of $12. amazeum.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night -- Ballroom & cha-cha with Dance With Me Studio, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Little Tinkerers -- Woodworking for ages 3-6, 9-10:30 a.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 per child, $12 per adult caregiver. amazeum.org

Local Author Story Time -- With Matt & Melissa Cooper, authors of "Benny in the Garden," 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Love -- With Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Diana Fritillary Project -- Comparing the Arkansas state butterfly to the Monarch, 10 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $30 at bgozarks.org.

Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- Cobblestone Farms, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Turkish water marbling, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Closing Reception -- For 2023 ceramics artists-in-residence Lisa Crews and Stefani Christianson, 4-6 p.m., Founders Building at Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384, dawn@essa-art.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Balance Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com