Georgia going after a rare spot in history

There is pressure on the Georgia Bulldogs.

No one is talking about it, or admitting it, but there will be more eyes on the two-time defending national champions than perhaps any other team in the country.

Since The Associated Press college football poll started in 1936, no program has won three national championships in a row and obviously only the Dawgs have a shot at that gigantic piece of history.

What will come under scrutiny is Georgia's schedule, which may be the easiest in the SEC.

Their nonconference schedule is Tennessee-Martin, Ball State, Alabama-Birmingham and Georgia Tech.

Those teams were a combined 24-24 last season and while Tennessee-Martin won the Ohio Valley Conference, it is still in the FCS and the Big Ten doesn't seem interested in inviting it to join the ever-expanding league.

The Cardinals -- and apologies to Paris McCurdy, Greg Hatcher and Jason Whitlock who either graduated from Ball State or has a son on this year's team and the only people personally acquainted with the school -- was fourth in the Mid-America Conference.

The one big challenge, at least before the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs, is Nov. 18, when the Bulldogs visit Tennessee.

The Vols were 11-2 last season with the losses being 24-15 at Georgia and 63-38 at South Carolina. They return running backs who rushed for a combined 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The other road games are at Auburn, which once again has a new head football coach, and Vanderbilt, the perennial SEC cellar-dweller.

At home, they get South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss.

The game against Florida is at Jacksonville, Fla.

There has been a semblance of controversy, but it will be a pimple on a rhino's behind.

Victoria Bowles, who was on the recruiting staff, has been fired.

She was a passenger in the January car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and fellow recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

She was put on unpaid leave in March and then she sued both the University of Georgia Athletic Association and former Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, alleging negligence by the association and false claims about the fatal crash.

Her attorneys are calling the firing retaliation. The Georgia administration is saying she refused to cooperate in an internal investigation.

The whole thing may be sad, but it won't affect the focus of Kirby Smart and his football team.

Only 14 teams have won back-to-back national championship since 1936.

Naturally, Alabama was the last when it won it all in 2011 and 2012, and the Crimson Tide were 11-0 the next season when they went to Auburn.

The game was tied 28-28 with 1 second left when Alabama attempted a 57-yard field goal.

Tigers Coach Gus Malzhan pulled a fast one on Nick Saban when he told deep man Chris Jones to return the kick if it was short.

It was short and Jones went 100 yards for a 34-28 Auburn win. Salt in the Tide wound came when the Tigers were invited to the national championship game to face Florida State, while Alabama went to the Sugar Bowl.

Both SEC teams lost.

However, Alabama's defensive coordinator was Kirby Smart and if what he's accomplishing right now -- complete with replacing Saban and Alabama as the team to beat -- he learned lessons in that season.

The schedule, players and coaching give the Bulldogs a shot at a three-peat, but history doesn't.

Perhaps the only team standing in the way of history is the Georgia Bulldogs.