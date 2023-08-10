Get to know: '25 D-line target Julian “Juju” Marks

Four-star junior defensive lineman Julian “Juju” Marks added an offer from Arkansas during a March visit to Fayetteville.

Marks, 6-7, 250, of Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas, had offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State and Kansas before the Razorbacks offered and has seen Oklahoma, Michigan, Southern Cal, Auburn, Ole Miss and others follow Arkansas’ lead.

His first trip to Fayetteville went well.

“The highlight was definitely the photoshoot,” Marks said after his Arkansas visit. “They gave me a rundown on where they see me playing, so I really liked that. I really like the D-line coach.”

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 170 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

Nickname: Juju

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Hitting people

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is: My guy

Funniest football moment: Picking someone up and dropping them on their head

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to do: Nothing

Must-watch TV: Naruto

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading

My two pet peeves are: Whispering and keeping secrets

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Giannis Antetokounmpo

My hidden talent is: Singing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle always smacks

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chipotle

I will never ever eat: Scallops

Favorite junk food: Goldfish crackers

Favorite dessert: Cheesecake

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jenna Ortega

Who’s your celebrity lookalike: Salavador Perez

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Los Angeles

I’m terrified of: Nothing

Sky dive or bungee jump: Bungee jump

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Hotel lobby

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate, because they're not scary

Cat or dog person and why: Cat. I’ve always had one.

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: I lose

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Snapchat

Best advice I’ve received: Be humble

Role model and why: My dad

Three words to describe me: Competitor, athlete, humble

People would be surprised that I: Have feelings