Get to know: '25 D-line target Julian “Juju” Marks

Four-star junior defensive lineman Julian “Juju” Marks added an offer from Arkansas during a March visit to Fayetteville.
Marks, 6-7, 250, of Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas, had offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State and Kansas before the Razorbacks offered and has seen Oklahoma, Michigan, Southern Cal, Auburn, Ole Miss and others follow Arkansas’ lead.
His first trip to Fayetteville went well.
“The highlight was definitely the photoshoot,” Marks said after his Arkansas visit. “They gave me a rundown on where they see me playing, so I really liked that. I really like the D-line coach.”
On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 170 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.
Nickname: Juju
Favorite thing about playing D-line: Hitting people
Defensive line coach Deke Adams is: My guy
Funniest football moment: Picking someone up and dropping them on their head
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
My mom is always on me to do: Nothing
Must-watch TV: Naruto
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading
My two pet peeves are: Whispering and keeping secrets
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Giannis Antetokounmpo
My hidden talent is: Singing
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle always smacks
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chipotle
I will never ever eat: Scallops
Favorite junk food: Goldfish crackers
Favorite dessert: Cheesecake
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jenna Ortega
Who’s your celebrity lookalike: Salavador Perez
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Los Angeles
I’m terrified of: Nothing
Sky dive or bungee jump: Bungee jump
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Hotel lobby
Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate, because they're not scary
Cat or dog person and why: Cat. I’ve always had one.
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: I lose
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Snapchat
Best advice I’ve received: Be humble
Role model and why: My dad
Three words to describe me: Competitor, athlete, humble
People would be surprised that I: Have feelings