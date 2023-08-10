DEAR HELOISE: You can save on your gasoline bill by utilizing the "turn right on red" option. Instead of using gasoline to idle at a light for 30 to 60 seconds, just go straight and use the same gasoline to move you forward toward your destination.

-- Dale,

Dayton, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Many of your readers' suggestions end with the phrase: "Just throw out when you are done." Please remind people that many of the things they are throwing out can be recycled. In a recent column, they were throwing out plastic bread bags and lids from deli containers, and both of these could have possibly been recycled. Many people do not know that the same stores that recycle their plastic bags will also recycle almost every other kind of plastic bag and wrapper.

-- Holly Eaton-Bradfield,

Little Rock

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the letter on wilted vegetables, I choose to put them in the freezer. When I am making a stew, a soup or even a canned meal, I add some of these so that nothing gets wasted, especially tomatoes gone soft. When cooking rice or pasta, I make extra and freeze so that they can also be added to soups and stews.

-- Mary Rogers,

San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: H.R.B. of Seabrook, N.J., wrote in about how he handles junk mail that includes a return envelope. He said that on the envelope, he writes "dead" or "moved." I do something much simpler, providing that it is a self-addressed, stamped envelope. I merely seal the envelope without placing anything in it and mail it back. That will likely displease the sender, who has to pay for postage both ways.

-- Diane,

Woodland Hills, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I love using parchment paper when baking, but I always had trouble keeping the corners down. Finally, a friend of mine told me to use magnets -- small dime-size ones -- on the corners of my pans when I bake cookies. Once I have the unbaked cookies on the parchment, I just remove the magnets. (One time, I forgot to remove them, and the heated metal of the magnets burned the cookies nearest to them.)

-- Carrie-Ann B.,

Valdosta, Ga.

