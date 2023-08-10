Hill: Yellow bankruptcy serves as warning about government loans

Box trailers and trucks are seen at a Yellow Corp. trucking facility in Nashville, Tenn., in this July 31, 2023 file photo. At right inset, U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., is shown in an undated courtesy photo. Yellow is shutting down after years of financial struggles and growing debt. (AP/George Walker IV)

Print Headline: Hill: Yellow Corp. failure a warning about government loans

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content