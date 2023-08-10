Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hill: Yellow bankruptcy serves as warning about government loans

by Alex Thomas | Today at 3:12 a.m.
Box trailers and trucks are seen at a Yellow Corp. trucking facility in Nashville, Tenn., in this July 31, 2023 file photo. At right inset, U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., is shown in an undated courtesy photo. Yellow is shutting down after years of financial struggles and growing debt. (AP/George Walker IV)

WASHINGTON -- U.S.

Print Headline: Hill: Yellow Corp. failure a warning about government loans

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT