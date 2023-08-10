Honed-in Hog





Fourth in a series previewing position groups of the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern could have been one of the University of Arkansas players who chose to opt out of playing at the Liberty Bowl in December.

McGlothern said this week he considered entering the NFL Draft after earning second-team All-SEC honors from the conference coaches last season.

"I wanted to go, but I just knew that the second half of the season I just left so much on the table," McGlothern said. "And I didn't realize until I was done. Now that I have another chance, I want to make sure I do everything right."

McGlothern's decision to play in the Liberty Bowl turned out well for himself and the Razorbacks.

Arkansas beat Kansas 58-55 in triple overtime and McGlothern was voted defensive player of the game by media members after he had an interception and 10 tackles.

McGlothern, a senior from Houston who transferred after two years at LSU, is looking to build on last season's success when he had 52 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

"He's got an insane amount of potential," Arkansas safety Hudson Clark said. "I trust him on the field.

"I trust that he's going to do his job, that he's going to man his guy up and there's not going to be a ball thrown his way."

McGlothern, 6-2 and 188 pounds, said whether going through offseason workouts, weight room training, summer drills and now preseason camp, he has taken his focus and effort to a higher level.

"I'm making sure I'm taking everything serious," he said. "Making sure I do all my reps and not miss anything."

Defensive backs coach Deron Wilson came to Arkansas last spring from Florida, where he was a quality control analyst working with the cornerbacks.

"Dwight had a good spring. He's having a great camp," Wilson said. "With Dwight's special talent, he's coming along as a leader, being more vocal, holding himself accountable, then holding other guys accountable."

McGlothern said he feels more comfortable being a vocal leader in his second year at Arkansas and fourth year in college.

Coming from LSU, McGlothern said he didn't want to "step on anyone's toes" and worked to establish respect among his fellow defensive backs.

"I feel myself becoming a leader in the right way," he said. "I'm very positive, like my personality. I talk to everyone on the team. I'm not really going to be negative to anyone. If I am negative, it's not real negative. It's very positive. It's love at the end of the day."

Clark said he's seen the difference in McGlothern.

"This year, starting with winter workouts, he's been leading the DBs," Clark said. "Leading the whole defense with his voice."

Kenny Guiton is going into his third season as Arkansas' receivers coach, so he's seen plenty of McGlothern's work in practice.

"Nudie, I tell the guys all the time, he's just a smart guy," Guiton said. "He sees a certain split, and he's like, 'OK, these are the two or three routes you can run.' He sees you looking inside, looking around, and it's, 'Alert motion. Alert motion.'

"I'm like, 'Nudie, how did you know that was coming?' But he's just one of those kind of guys that understands the game. He's very instinctive."

Senior receiver Andrew Armstrong, who transferred from Texas A&M-Commerce, said going against McGlothern in practice is a challenge.

"I try to go against him every day because I know he's very smart," Armstrong said. "Like, he knows exactly what's coming. You have to really be honed in on your technique going against Nudie, because if you mess up on the smallest thing, you're not going to be open.

"I feel like Nudie is great at what he does. You can tell he watches film. ... No matter if it's practice, game, he definitely watches film. I feel like that's a great aspect you need in a cornerback on your team."

Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna said McGlothern's experience is evident.

"He's been in the SEC for a little bit, and he's guarded some great receivers," Sategna said. "So you've just got to be on point with all your routes and stuff.

"You can't give anything away, or he's going to key on that. You've really got to switch up your stuff when you're going against him. He's a great player, and he's going to be great this year."

McGlothern said he wants to increase his tackles and be more physical this season.

"Whenever the ball is not coming my way, I need to be able to run to the ball, make the tackle, wrap up," he said. "Not always just going for the legs.

"Attack the block, attack the man and just be physical. Just show that I'm willing to play and show that I can be the best defensive player out there, you know?"

Wilson said he has seen McGlothern's technique and effort improve in camp since the spring along with continuing to increase his knowledge of the game.

"He's asking educated questions on what he should do in certain situations," Wilson said. "I think with Nudie, the light is coming on."

Cornerbacks glance





RETURNING STARTERS Dwight McGlothern (13 starts last season), Quincey McAdoo* (4)

LOSSES Malik Chavis# (6 starts last season), Hudson Clark# (3)

WHO’S BACK LaDarrius Bishop

WHO’S NEW Jaylon Braxton, Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson, Jaheim Singletary, Kee’yon Stewart

WALK-ONS Aidan McCowan, Landon Phipps, Courtney Snelling

POSITION COACHES Deron Wilson, Marcus Woodson

*Neck injury, not on 120-man camp roster

#Moved to safety

ANALYSIS

For new defensive coordinator Travis Williams’ ultra-aggressive pressure schemes to work properly, the cornerbacks will have to hold up in man-t0-man coverage. McGlothern established his credentials with 52 tackles and 4 interceptions last season and he wants to add more physicality. With McAdoo lying low for a while recovering from a neck injury, the coaches would like to see someone from the group of Johnson, Singletary, Stewart or Braxton take charge at the other spot, allowing another of them to slide into the mix at nickel back. If the transfers can be near as successful as McGlothern, the Hogs might have a formula to pressure quarterbacks into more bad throws and substantially reduce the alarming passing yards allowed last season.













Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern (right) had 52 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles last season, his first with the Razorbacks. He transferred to Arkansas after two seasons at LSU. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





