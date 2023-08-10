Happy birthday. You'll embody the very thing you used to envy. More highlights: Professional twists deliver you to a position that's a perfect fit. You'll be more daring socially, and your personal life heats up.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It used to take effort to fit into a group, but now it's a natural extension of who you are. There will be an impressive cohesion to your team dynamic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's difficult for adults to make friends, which is why you don't mind making multiple attempts at it. Friendship is worth pursuing, and someone must take the initiative or it's not going to happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): True confidence doesn't need to draw attention to itself. Healthy self-esteem is invisible. Those who constantly talk about their own accomplishments, talents and other signs of worth may be displaying more insecurity than the self-deprecating.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A caring heart will do absolutely no good without action behind it. You will find concrete ways to help. What you focus on will change. You'll turn trouble sources into fonts of thriving.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be reminded of how we are all equal, but none of us is the same. The best relationships respect differences and allow for individuality. You have a choice of who to interact with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will be more sensitive to location than usual. Stimulating environments offer inspiration and a sense of expansion. There are also places that repel you -- an instinct worthy of your heed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In your desire to connect with someone, you'll be as flexible as an acrobat to make it work. It is intention, plus the willingness to meet the other person where they are, that makes the connection possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Ward off interruptions before they happen because if you're able to immerse yourself in a project, you'll hit a deep-concentration zone and be highly productive as you sync up with everything around you, to astounding effect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): With the right person, every little thing can be a thrill. And when it's thrilling alone, congratulations. You've either evolved to the point of being your own true friend or were this all along and the bond remains unbroken.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You served the needs of others before your own. You had your reasons, which made sense at the time. But the times have changed. Pour your efforts into your own satisfaction this time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your curiosity leads you to interesting people now. You have a talent for research, especially the sort that happens in person. You'll ask good questions -- casual, non-intrusive, and specific enough to crack the story wide open.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Optimism, even the irrational variety, is serotonin-producing. The serotonin doesn't know or care how likely a thing is to happen; it just wants you to feel good. Sometimes you have to make up reasons to be happy to get the joy flowing.