Tony Rauma, a village police officer in Finland, said a man claims he put 26½ pounds of dynamite in his friend's cars as a joke, but neither the target nor the authorities found it funny and the instigator faces up to two years in prison.

Paul Turner, a regular at the 18th-century Crooked House pub in the village of Himley, revered as Britain's wonkiest watering hole, said "we need to do something, we can't just lose it" as he petitions for "some sort of replica" after a fire prompted a quick demolition.

Haider Ali will serve six years in prison for conspiracy, bank fraud and a weapons charge, with the prosecution saying he posed as a federal agent, telling people he took part in the arrest of a drug kingpin's wife, had connections with foreign intelligence and was a descendant of the prophet Muhammad.

Michael DiMauro, a member of an outlaw motorcycle club, was convicted of murder and could get life in prison after prosecutors say he shot an associate at a Philadelphia cemetery and hid the body in a crypt where police found two bodies.

Kristi Butler of the Coast Guard highlighted "the importance of maintaining vital lifesaving equipment onboard your vessel" after three commercial fishermen were plucked from the ocean off Cape Cod, Mass., thanks to an emergency radio beacon.

Kesia Skinner Lemoine, mayor of Elton, La., faces recall after a petition drew 317 signatures from among the town's 689 voters when questions surfaced about the election and an investigation found nearly three dozen people with questionable registrations.

Joe Lombardo, Nevada's new Republican governor, vows to appeal after the state ethics board censured him and levied a $20,000 fine in finding that his campaign violated the law barring the personal use of government time, property or equipment.

Paul Perez, 81, of Las Vegas sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alleging that a security dog attacked him at the entrance to the Anaheim, Calif., park and bit him in the stomach, with his attorney saying "they haven't offered him a penny."

Robert Chambers, 56, the notorious "Preppy Killer" who served 15 years for manslaughter in the Central Park strangling of a teenage girl that made national headlines, was paroled after doing another 15 years for running a cocaine and heroin business out of his Manhattan apartment.