Curtis was offensive

How I miss Dilbert! Those comics were literally funny and on target with my own working woman's experiences.

Curtis, on the other hand, is never funny nor does the comic seem representative of any of my multiracial friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Last Wednesday's Curtis "comic" was offensive in that a pastor at a "megachurch" was ridiculed. That unfunny strip was targeted toward a Christian megachurch which I believe would by default be conservative. If there are liberal megachurch services being televised, I am not aware of them.

Maybe cartoonist Ray Billingsley can think of something cute to say about Christian liberal churches being OK with babies being sacrificed to the god of self. By the way, I believe the next president will be elected based on his or her stance on abortion.

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

Mocked democracy

Three of our six U.S. congressional members made statements in "State's D.C. team slams indictment/Republicans claim injustice." This article pertains to the conduct Donald Trump used for his many challenges to losing the election for president and leading to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

I believe these claims of injustice are not valid. Trump has lied and spoken freely on his loss ad nauseam. He has made a mockery of our democracy.

You congressmen, of all people, should understand the consequences of Trump's actions and know that your "feelings" are not appropriate, based on evidence, which is plentiful. Trump's continued lies caused anything but a peaceful turnover of power, and he is a threat to our democracy.

Our democracy is very fragile at this time and we need someone who can strengthen it, not tear it down.

I personally believe you congressmen and Trump do not deserve the faith and trust of voters, are no longer credible (if ever), and should not be permitted to serve this nation in any position.

As a side question: When are the Republicans going to investigate Trump and his kin, who served during his regime, for their foreign business deals and making lots of foreign money under the "Trump brand" while he was in office?

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Roundabout perils

Apropos Helaine Williams' "Being car-crash-free at an end" in a recent Sunday edition: Perhaps not if she drives in Conway. As newcomers to Conway, we at times drive on some streets having traffic circles referred to as "roundabouts," the rules being to yield to those in the circles as you approach them and being yielded to when you are in the circles ... you hope. Driving in this traffic design risks bad judgments and collisions. We see this each time using streets having "roundabouts" and will seek alternate routes to avoid them.

REUBEN HAMASIAN

Conway

Football arithmetic

As a proud alum of Oregon State University, last Friday was a grim day. Not a surprise, but stark in its sudden reality. A conference dead after 108 years and an intense intra-state rivalry after 126. Gone in an instant. Poof!

So what happened? The chief culprit is time zone. Kids want to be seen and late games in the Pacific Time Zone aren't, which ultimately caused a severe recruiting disadvantage. Add to that the totally inept performance of the last two Pac-12 commissioners whose visions of the future couldn't have been further wrong if they had been trying to be wrong. And, of course, money. But not just raw dollars, per se. What matters is media money coming through the conferences. The Big 10 saw value, at a full share for USC and UCLA, and at half-shares for Oregon and Washington. Time will tell, but the chance of UCLA and Washington earning their keep is very iffy.

Which brings us to the Razorbacks. Somebody at SEC headquarters is keeping track of how much money each of its members are bringing to the dance. You know the answer for Vandy and maybe South Carolina. The two Mississippi schools are almost surely takers rather than contributors because of the population of their state. Arkansas is in the same population area but it only has one school at the trough and may be safe(r). But remember, folks, the SEC rests on a value proposition and, if need be, if values aren't in line, action may need to be taken. The large print giveth but the small print taketh away. We hope that conference abandonment never happens to the Hogs, but don't assume anything is guaranteed forever.

In the meantime, Go Beevs, one last time.

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock

Let the case proceed

So you think Donald Trump honestly believes he won the election. That maybe everyone in his own administration telling him that he lost wasn't enough to sway him to the truth. That maybe he's just ... crazy. Well, crazies get shot down in the streets every day by the police, who are just doing their jobs protecting the public, and they are almost always exonerated.

In Trump's case, craziness is no excuse. Let Jack Smith do his job, and respect his decision to present the evidence. Respect the office of the presidency from the man who never did. Respect the Constitution from the man who never did. And should the people decide to banish King Con to the steel country club where he belongs, I'm sure they can sneak in some KFC for the bum.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Priest on speed-dial

Is it possible that all that Donald Trump needs is an exorcism?

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview