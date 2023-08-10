Lorenzen hurls gem for Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start for Philadelphia, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. He became the fifth pitcher in major league history, and only the second since 1900, to throw a no-hitter in his home debut with a new team.

"That was the coolest moment of my baseball career, just going out there for the ninth," Lorenzen said. "Just walking out of the dugout, hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills. It gave that boost of energy that I needed, for sure."

It got pretty wild three outs later.

Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the inning and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen induced a popup from Dominic Smith on his career-high 124th pitch to end his first career complete game in 2 hours, 9 minutes. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.

"I didn't strike out the world in this game. When you are pitching, balls can land in different places. I just had God's grace today," Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen's mother, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi, wept in the stands during the final out, with Cassi holding their 9-month-old-daughter, June. Lorenzen later held his baby aloft on the field and smooched her on the cheek.

His teammates lingered near the dugout and continued the line of hugs and high-fives -- a scene not unlike the ones last October at Citizens Bank Park.

Lorenzen proved he can play a key role in leading the Phillies back to the postseason.

The Phillies acquired the right-hander to stabilize their rotation as the defending National League champions battled the San Francisco Giants for the top wild-card spot.

Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and other Phillies clapped, laughed and yelled "great trade" as General Manager Dave Dombrowski walked through the clubhouse shaking hands.

Lorenzen pushed his pitch count to the point where it was questionable if Manager Rob Thomson would let him finish the game. But he kept the ball and became the first Phillies pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Cole Hamels on July 25, 2015 against the Cubs. Hamels retired last week.

Thomson said he talked to Lorenzen after the seventh and told the righty he had only about 20 more pitches left.

"You better get quick outs," Thomson told him.

After a couple of labor-intensive innings early, Lorenzen settled down and made quick work of the Nationals.

"Honestly I was upset at myself for the first couple of innings, they were long innings, walking guys. And I knew I was just ruining my chances to go deep in this game," Lorenzen said. "Just trying to buy some more innings and (Thomson) gave them to me."

The no-hitter was the fourth in the majors this season. Houston's Framber Valdez threw one against Cleveland on Aug. 1. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of Detroit threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. slugged three hits and Michael Harris II tagged on a popup to right field and scored on a close call in the eighth inning, lifting Atlanta to a victory over Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 7, ROCKIES 6 (10) Mark Canha scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar off a grounder by Andruw Monasterio and NL Central-leading Milwaukee beat Colorado.

MARLINS 5, REDS 4 Josh Bell homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryan De La Cruz hit the go-ahead shot in the ninth and Miami rallied late for a victory over Cincinnati.

METS 4, CUBS 3 Pete Alonso launched his 15th career home run against Chicago, and Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking shot that sent New York to a victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, ORIOLES 2 Kyle Tucker homered for the second consecutive night to give Houston an early lead in a win over Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 2, RANGERS 0 Freddy Tarnok threw four scoreless innings relief for his first MLB win and five Oakland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Athletics beat AL West-leading Texas to avoid a series sweep and snap the Rangers' eight-game winning streak.

BLUE JAYS 1, GUARDIANS 0 George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman (9-6) struck out six in a combined six-hitter, helping Toronto to a victory over Cleveland.

RED SOX 4, ROYALS 3 Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to help Boston beat Kansas City in a game with one of the strangest ground-rule doubles in Fenway Park history. In the top of the second inning with two out and Matt Duffy on first base, Kyle Isbel lashed a drive to left field that looked as if it would be caught by Masataka Yoshida, who lunged and clasped his glove. But Yoshida missed the ball, crashing into the wall. The ball was not on the field. It had smashed through one of the red lights on the wall that denote the number of outs. Yoshida picked the ball through the hole in the light, with the play ruled a ground-rule double.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 5 Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Detroit had 17 hits in a win over Minnesota. Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4, giving him 3,145 career hits and moving him past Robin Yount into sole possession of 19th place on the career list.

WHITE SOX 9, YANKEES 2 Elvis Andrus drove in three runs as Chicago defeated New York.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, RAYS 4 Paul Goldschmidt surpassed 1,100 RBI with a two-run single and St. Louis beat Tampa Bay. Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-2 on his two-run hit off Kevin Kelly (4-2) during the fourth. The St. Louis slugger has 1,101 RBI.





Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer (7) celebrates with Joey Votto (19) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, right, reacts after being ejected by umpire Bill Miller (26) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) watches his two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Miami Marlins' Josh Bell, right, celebrates with Luis Arraez (3) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Robertson throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

