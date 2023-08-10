Police beat: Man arrested in NLR in woman’s assault

Man arrested in NLR in woman's assault

A Louisiana man faces felony charges including rape, domestic battery and aggravated assault, after North Little Rock police arrested him late Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to the Thrive Argenta apartments at 201 E. Fourth St. after the city's 911 center got a call about someone screaming for help inside an apartment. An officer reported being able to hear screaming through the closed windows upon arrival.

As an officer approached the apartment, the door flew open, and the officer spotted a man later identified as Stacy Perry, 33, of Ruston, La., with his hands on a woman trying to drag her back into the apartment, the report states.

Police detained Perry in a patrol vehicle and spoke with the woman, who showed officers that Perry had caused lacerations to her genital area with his fingers while sexually assaulting her, and told them he was choking her, the report says.

Perry faces felony counts of rape, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threatening, second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night.