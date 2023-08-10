



A judge has sentenced rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, concluding a three-year legal and cultural saga that saw two careers and lives thrown into turmoil. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence on Tuesday after Lanez was convicted in December of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. From the initial incident in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020 to the marathon two-day sentencing hearing, the case created a firestorm in the hip-hop community, churning up concerns including the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, gender politics in hip-hop, online toxicity, protecting Black women and the ramifications of a particular brand of misogyny that Black women experience. The judge said it was "difficult to reconcile" the portrait that Lanez's friends and family painted of a kind, charitable person and good father to a 6-year-old son with the person who fired the gun at Megan. "Sometimes good people do bad things," he said. "Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has put his luxury apartment on the city's Upper East Side up for sale amid mounting legal woes -- two years after it was famously raided by the FBI. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom co-op apartment in a landmark building is listed by Sotheby's at $6.5 million. It was quietly posted in late July. The listing makes no mention of Giuliani but details a "handsome" wood-paneled co-op with a corner library, wood-burning fireplace, semi-private elevator landing and Madison Avenue views. The dining room and conservatory are described as "marvelously light-filled and ideal for a tranquil breakfast or cozy dinner." Giuliani bought the apartment for $4.77 million in 2002 and previously shared it with his ex-wife Judith; she agreed to move out in 2019 after reportedly refusing to leave following their bitter divorce. It is unclear why he's selling it now. The feds raided the apartment in 2021 in connection with an investigation into Giuliani's Ukrainian business dealings. More recently, he is believed to be "co-conspirator 1" listed in the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump in connection with the 2020 election that was unsealed last week; Giuliani long served as Trump's attorney.





Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)







Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)





