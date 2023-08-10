Dillard's 2Q results to be released today

Analysts will be looking to see if inflation has dented Dillard's Inc.'s bottom line when it reports its second-quarter earnings today.

The Little Rock-based department store chain is expected to release the figures before the stock markets open.

Analysts on average estimate Dillard's earnings for the quarter at $4.66 per share, a sharp decline from the $9.30 per share the company earned in last year's second quarter.

Zacks Equity Research noted Wednesday that Dillard's has benefited from better inventory management and consumer demand in both its e-commerce business and stores.

"We expect the company's fiscal second-quarter performance to have gained from its focus on increasing productivity at existing stores, improved omnichannel platform and enhanced domestic operations," Zacks said.

However, the research firm said stiff competition and inflation are concerning, and customer activity is slowing as consumers' budgets are squeezed.

Dillard's shares closed Wednesday at $336.15, down 35 cents, or 0.10%, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $245 and $417.86 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Cross Gunter lawyers moving to Rose firm

A dozen lawyers are moving across downtown Little Rock to join The Rose Law Firm in a move that is pitched as more of a partnership than a merger.

The lawyers with Cross Gunter Witherspoon & Galchus are leaving for Rose Law by Oct. 1 and, after the moves, Cross Gunter will close its Little Rock operations.

The infusion of talent will deepen Rose's labor and employment practices, according to David Mitchell Jr., the firm's managing member.

"We are excited about this new chapter of growth and the opportunity to work with these top-tier attorneys who add depth and expertise across our practice groups and industries," Mitchell said in announcing the move, which is not a merger because not all of Cross Gunter's attorneys will join Rose Law.

Cross Gunter, with about 14 lawyers today, was founded in 1997 and Rose Law is more than 200 years old. Rose has more than 40 attorneys.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index stays steady to finish at 878.12

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 878.12, up 0.58.

"Equities edged lower in listless trading ahead of CPI data for July due to report [this] morning with the retreat led by the information technology and communication services sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. rose 1.7% and Uniti Group shares rose 1.6%. Tyson Foods shares fell $2.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.