



FOOTBALL

Ruggs sentenced for crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. "I sincerely apologize," the former first-round NFL Draft pick said as he stood for sentencing in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, a charge carrying a six-month jail sentence that will be folded in with his three-to-10-year prison term. Ruggs, now 24, was cut by the Raiders while he was still hospitalized following the predawn crash on Nov. 2, 2021. The collision killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, and injured Ruggs' passenger, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, his fiancee and mother of their daughter.

Cards' RB out for season

Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack is out for the season after suffering a left Achilles tendon injury during Tuesday's practice. Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the extent of the injury on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Mack was signed earlier this week in the hopes the veteran could add some depth in the backfield behind starter James Conner. Mack ran for a career-high 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, but his career has been derailed since that point because of injuries. Mack tore his right Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season, causing him to miss the rest of the season. He played in eight games last season, splitting time with the Broncos and 49ers.

Ravens sign DT Washington

The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive tackle Broderick Washington to a three-year contract extension Wednesday. Receiver Rashod Bateman returned to practice after beginning camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Washington started 11 games in his first three seasons with the Ravens, producing two sacks. The Ravens host Philadelphia in an exhibition game Saturday night. Bateman, a first-round draft pick in 2021, has been limited to 18 games in his career because of groin and foot problems.

BASEBALL

Smyly moved to bullpen

With every game critical in a close playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are moving struggling left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) to the bullpen. Rookie right-hander Javier Assad will take Smyly's spot in the rotation this weekend at Toronto, which features several right-handed sluggers in a lineup battering lefties lately. Smyly is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 23 games this season, including 21 starts. He is 0-4 in his last six starts since June 28, with his only win during that stretch coming in relief July 28 at St. Louis. Smyly was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over five innings Monday night in an 11-2 loss to the New York Mets. Assad is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 relief appearances and two starts this year. He started Saturday at home against Atlanta and threw 83 pitches over 3 2/3 innings while allowing 2 runs and 5 hits.

TENNIS

Top seed wins in Montreal

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open. Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova, a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. Third-seeded Elena Rybakina outlasted Jennifer Brady 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in a match that was suspended Tuesday night because of rain. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula topped Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 6-2, and and 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina edged Anna Blinkova 6-2, 7-5. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded ninth, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5. Wozniacki, a former No. 1 player, was playing her first WTA Tour event in 3 1/2 years.

Medvedev rolls in Toronto

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5. The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals. Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year. In other matches in round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3, and eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3. Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Max Purcell. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since his Wimbledon victory, beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3). Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Alcaraz ran his match winning streak to 13, dating to his Queen's title run. The Spanish star has won six titles this year. In the third round, Alcaraz will face 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Miomir Kecmanovic.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Ohio State AD set to retire

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of June next year. "I've always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of an institution," Smith, 67, said at a news conference Wednesday. "I just think July of 2024 is the right time to welcome in new leadership to build on what we've already achieved." A Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, which won a national championship in his freshman year in 1973, Smith became Ohio State's eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. He had signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.

FILE - A portrait of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is displayed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a TIntor and her dog in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)



FILE - A Chevrolet Corvette is shown at the scene of a fatal crash on South Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)



Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III is taken into custody following his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III is taken into custody following his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)



Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appears in court during sentencing at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs entered a guilty plea in May to a felony count of DUI resulting in death relating to the accident that killed Tina Tintor and her dog on Nov. 2, 2021. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III waits for his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)



Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III, seated right, waits with defense attorneys David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld before during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)







Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly reacts against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger



