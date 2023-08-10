100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1923

RUDDELLS -- Some light may be thrown on prehistoric man in the Arkansas Ozark region by the recent discovery of three huge naked footprints in a ledge of St. Peters sandstone, near Limerville Spur, in Independence county. The footprints first were discovered by George Weigart, manager of the Arkansas Lime Company of this place, when that concern bought the property at Limeville. ... The footprints are embedded in a solid ledge of St. Peter's sandstone, to a depth of three-quarters of an inch, and there could be no possibility of anyone carving them there, as they show plainly that they were impressed. St. Peters sandstone was laid down in the Lower Silurian age.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1973

MARIANNA -- The report that Charles Allen of La Grange (Lee County) was being considered for nomination for a Nobel Prize in Biochemistry by a committee of the "National Institute for Cancer Research" apparently is false, along with several other releases about Allen received and printed by the Marianna Courier-Index during the last year. The information came from a release which according to Allen, who graduated from Rice University at Houston in June, had a Rice University letterhead. "All I know is that I got the release, gave an interview (to the Courier-Index) and they did a story, " Allen said Thursday. "It turns out the release was false." Allen said he had no idea where the releases had come from, but said they had been coming to the Courier-Index since last summer when the paper received the announcement about Allen's being one of the Houston's 10 most outstanding young men.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1998

JONESBORO -- A long wooden fence now separates the Westside Middle School from the edge of a wooded area where two boys, armed with high-powered weapons, allegedly hid on March 24 until a fire drill drove students and faculty outside and into the line of fire. When the students and teachers spilled out of the west end of the school, Andrew Golden, 12, and Mitchell Johnson, 13, dressed head to toe in camouflage clothing and armed with 200 rounds of ammunition and 13 guns, opened fire. In the span of about four minutes, four young schoolmates -- all of whom were girls -- and a teacher were killed. Nine other students and another teacher were injured. Workers recently toppled trees and cleared underbrush in the wooded area. The 8-foot-high plank fence, which runs 100 yards along the western perimeter of the school and replaces a chain-link fence, blocks the view to the woods. It was a symbolic attempt to erase the evidence of the school shootings, officials have said.

10 years ago

Aug. 10, 2013

An Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Historical Marker has been approved for Desha County to commemorate the February 1863 skirmish at Ames Bayou, the state Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission has announced. The historical marker will be placed at Kelso Cemetery in Richland. The Desha County Historical Society is sponsoring the marker. The Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission works with local partners to help tell stories of how the 1861-1865 Civil War affected communities in Arkansas. A stated commission goal is to place a marker in each of the state's 75 counties by the end of the sesquicentennial observance in 2015. Desha County becomes the 42nd county to have a historical marker approved, with 66 sesquicentennial markers announced by the commission, according to a news release.