PBSD to detail drawings after successful tax vote

Now that Pine Bluff School District voters have approved a tax increase to a unified rate of 47.7 mills, administrators will reach out to teachers and students for their input on how the new Pine Bluff High School should look inside the walls.

The next step in the $67.34 million construction bond issue, Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said immediately after Tuesday's special election, is telling architects to come up with detailed drawings.

"Let's get some teacher committees together. We're going to get committees together to start looking at classrooms and what we want to make sure we have," Barbaree said. "We're going to get students involved. We're going to have everything in place to have a detailed design soon and getting out those bid packages."

The public has seen 3D renderings and floorplans of a reimagined high school that will be built at its present location on West 11th Avenue. More than 189,000 square feet of the present campus, many buildings of which were opened in 1975 or earlier, will be replaced, and $65,832,520 of the bond total will go toward a 116,489-square foot school that, as of next week, will house 10th- through 12th grades in both the former Dollarway and Pine Bluff districts.

The millage increase question drew an unofficial total of 1,740 votes for and 1,060 against. Jefferson County Election Commission Chair Michael Adam said Wednesday there were no voter identification shortages, meaning no one presented an invalid ID, and there were no overseas ballots.

"That's very strange," Adam said of the zero shortages. The count will be finalized Aug. 17.

"We want to say thank you to Pine Bluff and surrounding areas," said Erika Evans, chair of the Our Students Our Future campaign that promoted the millage increase. "It took a lot of hard work and our retired teachers. The love for our students was paramount and kept us going. Even when there were naysayers, we kept it going because we knew if we do it for students, we're doing it for the Pine Bluff community."

The vote is not deterring Charline Wright from speaking out against the now-successful campaign. Wright is the chairperson of the PBSD Concerned Stakeholders and member of the Our PBSD Committee, both of which took the stance the millage hike is premature because the PBSD is still operated under state control.

"I feel, and the committees still feel, it's not timely and we're still hesitant because we know we're still in Level 5 intensive support, and we know the options for the LEARNS legislation that we could be consolidated or managed by [a charter management]," Wright said, referring to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' LEARNS Act signed into law this year.

Level 5 is the highest level of support the Arkansas Department of Education gives a school district. Wright referred to a section in the LEARNS Act that allows a district under Level 5 such as the PBSD to be taken over by a charter management organization such as Friendship Education Foundation, which is operating the Marvell-Elaine district.

Opponents also expressed fear the Education Department may not hand the PBSD back to local control and instead have it managed by a charter organization or annexed into a nearby school district. That, they believe, would have directed tax dollars to an entity other than the PBSD.

However, deputy education secretary Stacy Smith will recommend to the Arkansas Board of Education today that the PBSD be returned to local control by November, a move Barbaree is confident will happen as soon as September.