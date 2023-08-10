Production of child porn guilty plea nets Stone County man 20 years in prison

A Stone County man who admitted to taking pornographic photos of an 8-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday for production of child pornography.

Jason Brewer, 50, of Leslie, pleaded guilty August 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss a remaining count of child pornography possession. He admitted to participating in live chat sessions with a minor female with the assistance of his co-defendant, 39-year-old Belinda Lewis of Mountain View.

According to court documents, in November 2019, Mountain View police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of suspected child pornography that had been distributed over the Discord messaging app. The ensuing investigation, court records indicated, led to Brewer, whose home was searched Dec. 3, 2019. Evidence showed that Brewer's login and password were utilized to log into the Discord application and that at least 18 images of child pornography were uploaded to unknown individuals.

Evidence discovered on Brewer's cell phone, records said, led investigators to Lewis. Specifically, investigators observed screenshots of Facebook messenger messages on Brewer's phone and were able to identify an 8-year-old girl who was pictured completely nude.

According to court records, Lewis told police that Brewer told her when they first met that he had a fascination with child pornography, that she had viewed child pornography with him and that he watched child pornography during sexual intercourse.

Lewis, who pleaded guilty last August to production of child pornography, is currently in federal custody awaiting a new sentencing date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant asked Marshall to consider a sentence of 240 months -- 20 years -- in prison for Brewer, roughly the middle of the recommended guideline range of 210 to 262 months.

"I think what we all can agree on is that Mr. Brewer found a [woman] who was willing to sexually exploit [a minor under her supervision] for his benefit and he took advantage of that," Bryant said. "I don't think he necessarily took advantage of Ms. Lewis, I think she knew what she was getting into, but obviously we have this little girl who was sexually exploited ... for the benefit of Mr. Brewer at Mr. Brewer's request."

Bryant said that Brewer's lack of criminal history was not unusual for similarly situated defendants.

"That's not rare in cases like this," she said. "Oftentimes in child exploitation cases, none of our defendants have criminal history so I don't think that should be something the court should factor in going, certainly not outside the guideline range, but in going below a mid-range sentence."

Bryant asked Marshall to consider the lasting trauma the 8-year-old victim is likely to suffer, "knowing that [Lewis] sexually exploited her for the benefit of a person she met on the internet," and to sentence Brewer to 20 years in prison.

Brewer's attorney, Lea Ellen Fowler of North Little Rock, asked Marshall to consider a low-end guideline range sentence of 210 months in prison, saying that in addition to a background free of any felonies, that he had cooperated with authorities from the beginning of the investigation.

"I won't belabor the facts of this case other than to say, as you are aware, that Mr. Brewer's story of how this came about is slightly different," Fowler said. "It's been his position that Ms. Lewis is the one who reached out to him with the suggestion that the photographs and FaceTime be initiated regarding [the victim] ... I understand that while that's neither here nor there, the ultimate outcome was what it was, Mr. Brewer's been honest about that since day one."

Fowler, noting that the mandatory minimum sentence for Brewer's offense is 15 years in prison -- which is two-and-a-half years below the low-end guideline sentence recommendation -- asked Marshall to consider the low-end of 210 months, "particularly in light of the fact that he's probably going to be on supervised release until the end of his lifetime ... and will have to be a registered sex offender."

Brewer, in a brief statement, said that the actions that led to the indictment and arrest of himself and Lewis were instigated by Lewis.

"She did this on her own," he said. "I'm guilty of some things that I did but I did not ask her, or message her, or over FaceTime to do this. This is something she did on her own."

A sentencing memorandum filed by Lewis' attorney, Assistant Public Defender John Charles Williams, maintained that Brewer was the one who initiated the offense and that Lewis, suffering from PTSD due to childhood trauma, acquiesced to his demands.

Referencing the disagreement between the two, Marshall, who presided over an aborted sentencing hearing for Lewis in Jonesboro three weeks ago, said he would not address the issue.

"For today I'm going to let that hang fire," he said. "I'm still not sure about that. It makes a difference but I don't believe it's determinative in this instance about what is just and fair here so I'm just going to let it hang.

"The appropriate sentence in this case is 20 years," he continued. "That's a long time and it should be a long time."

Marshall also ordered that upon release, Brewer will be on supervised release, "for as long as you live."