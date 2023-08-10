Reproduction numbers on rise

We hope this break in the heat is the captain's announcement that we are in the landing approach to autumn.

There is, of course, still a lot of summer to go. Usually, August is the worst of summer, but we can't imagine how it could be more uncomfortable than it was in July.

Fortunately, we have had rain. Typically, our forests and fields look pretty ragged and threadbare this time of year from drought. This year, vegetation is lush and plump all the way to Tulsa to the Northeast and well into East Texas.

We visited O'Farrell's Country Vineyards near Atlanta, Texas, on Saturday. It specializes in muscadines, and it produces a wide array of muscadine wines and assorted fruit wines. The proprietor told us that consistent rain gave him a bumper crop and that a little drought would help finish his grapes for fermenting.

They will ripen soon, and then he will be plagued by feral hogs that can ravage a vineyard. He hires a trapper to remove large numbers of pigs with considerable success.

My observations tell me we have a banner crop of deer. I saw a couple dozen fawns in one neighborhood near Cotter while fishing on the White River a couple of weeks ago. I saw a bunch more driving to and from Crooked Creek last week. I also see a lot of fawns dead on the roads from vehicle collisions.

News that makes me even happier comes from correspondents that share my love of wild turkeys. They feed me reports about seeing hens with big broods of poults all over the state. A friend in Sharp County sent me a photo of multiple broods in one place that remind us of glory days in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Predators take a toll on young turkeys, but if predators kill three or four poults from a brood of six or more, they're still in the black. That's still a growth curve that enables turkeys to produce more poults than will be lost.

Turkey hunters have been very patient and given up a lot of hunting opportunity to give turkeys a chance to recover. We didn't know it would take two decades, but better times are finally here. Let's continue to be patient and give the birds time to recolonize lost territory.

When turkeys become plentiful again, turkey hunters would be wise to rethink the way the perceive that resource. Landowners that manage their property for deer are very protective of their deer. They only kill certain bucks of certain age classes. Their methods ensure sustainability and a steady succession of animals into older age classes.

Many turkey hunters see abundance as a green light to kill as many gobblers as they can as quickly as they can. They invite friends and family to do the same, and then they wonder why a productive property becomes depleted. They blame predators. They blame the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. They don't hold themselves accountable. During a wild turkey summit that the Game and Fish Commission hosted about 10-12 years ago, Mike Widner, the AGFC's turkey biologist, hammered that point.

What some people see as a positive, I see as a negative. For example, hunters for several years checked extremely high numbers of gobblers at Winona Wildlife Management Area. At face value, that was a positive. As the area's reputation grew, more and more hunters visited to pursue a finite resource. Predictably, harvest numbers diminished. The positive became a negative.

We see the same phenomenon in duck hunting. In days past, if someone had a good hunt in Bayou Meto WMA, they kept it to themselves.

Nowadays, happy hunters post photos and videos on social media immediately. They take all their friends to their spots and shoot the place out within a day or two. Inevitably, ducks learned to seek refuge in places that aren't hunted during the daylight hours.

That is a demonstrable phenomenon. A large percentage of the year's young ducks are massacred in Canada before they migrate. The ducks that make it to Arkansas are older and have learned to avoid pressure.

Human behavior intertwines with wildlife behavior, but the paths are divergent. Instead of gauging success on how many we kill, we should measure it by how many we send back.