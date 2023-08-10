Rosanne Cash to host Songwriting Circle in Jonesboro Saturday

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Ted Ludwig
◼️ River Market Pavilion
400 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 376-4781
7-9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-10:30 p.m.: Josh Meloy ($15)
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Living in Fear, Kill Order, Life of Pain, Death Rattle
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve, Two Shot Blondie ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Brad Perkins
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Leta Joyner
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: JT Lee
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip
EL DORADO
◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: Casey Penn
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m.: Mildenhall, with Ted Hammig & The Campaign ($10)
HOPE
◼️ Fair Park
47th annual Hope Watermelon Festival
800 S. Mockingbird Lane
(870) 777-3640; hopewatermelonfest.com
6-8 p.m.: Rafter J Living Proof Band
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Seth Hankerson
◼️ The Pocket Community Theater
170 Ravine St.
(501) 262-8757;
5:30-9 p.m.: Arkansongs & KUHS anniversary party: Billy Ruben and The Elevated Enzymes, with Bipolaroid ($5)
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean & DJ Rock ($99.50-$319)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6-9 p.m.: George Buckner
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: TJ McAlexander
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
7 p.m.: (outside) Randall Shreve and The Devilles
9 p.m.: Big John Miller Band
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340;
hiberniairishtavern.com
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Blaggards ($10 advance; $15 at the door)
◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum
200 E. Third St.
(501) 324-9150; arkansasheritage.com
5-8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: DJ Kr3ator
◼️ The Oyster Bar
6-9 p.m.: Corey Fontenot
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mike Ryan, with Tyler Kinch ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Chepang, Bandit
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Graham Wilkinson, Jackson Jennings ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8-11 p.m.: G-FORCE
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Ed Bowman and the Rock City Players ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Rollin Nolan
BRYANT
◼️ Station 209 Bar & Grill
209 B St.
(501) 246-7792
6 p.m.: Band Next Door
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
6:30 p.m.: C.C. Dixon and Friends, featuring Cassidy & Curtis Dixon
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Unraveled ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Bryan Copeland
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Earl & Them, with Swade Diablos ($8)
8 p.m.: The Ultimate Prince Tribute Encore ($20)
HOPE
◼️ Fair Park
6-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave., Suite A
(501) 525-1616
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6-9 p.m.: Ian Moore
◼️ The Heist
(above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Emily Slay
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
8 p.m.: Red and the Revelers, with Garrett Howell
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001;
thewatershs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Trejo's Del Lago
4904 Central Ave.
(501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: D HARP
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave
(501) 463-4463
7:30 p.m.: Private Eyes: tribute to Hall and Oates ($40-$60)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell
ROGERS
◼️ The Music Depot
206 W. Walnut St.
(479) 966-4868; musicmovesar.com
8 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group ($15)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: The Experience
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Aces N Eights
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Theater
5 N. Jefferson
(870) 655-3005; eventbrite.com
8 p.m.: Cameron Ross ($15-$50)
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden
1401 Main St.
(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Rodge Arnold
◼️ JJ's Grill
7 p.m.: Rustenhaven
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3-6 p.m.: Townsend
6-9 p.m.: Glenn Mack
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump
4 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707
The Federalis, with The Rios ($8-$60)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: 50 Years of Hip Hop ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
7-10 p.m.: Bree Ogden
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Billy Ruben and the Elevated Enzymes ($8)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7 p.m.: The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan ($29.50-$125)
T◼️ on's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The LeGrand Band
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.: 90 Proof ($5)
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve + Band
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christopher McNeal & the Silver Eagle Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Mark Wiklund
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Secondhand Cannons ($5)
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ The Auditorium
36 S. Main St.
(479) 253-7333; visiteurekasprings.com
7:30-9:30 p.m.: John McEuen and The Circle Band ($50)
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: March to August
FAIRFIELD BAY
◼️ Bayside Restaurant
100 Lost Creek Parkway
(501) 825-3090; visitfairfieldbay.com
6-9 p.m.: Larry Deno ($5)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
1:30 p.m.: Drummers in the House Showcase plus Master Class ($40)
8 p.m.: Drummers in the House Showcase ($30)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
6 p.m.: Trey Taylor, with Who Shot JR ($10-$250)
HOPE
◼️ Fair Park
800 S. Mockingbird Lane
(870) 777-3640; hopewatermelonfest.com
5 p.m.: Nighthawk Band
8:30 p.m.: Mark Wills ($20 advance, $25 day of show, $40 reserved)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: The Normal Noises: A tribute to Tom Petty ($10)
◼️ Elks Lodge #380
132 Abbot Place
(501) 339-1899
7-10 p.m.: Rusty Marshall & The Arco Delta Band ($10)
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Larry Deno
◼️ Frontier Club
2700 Central Ave.
(501) 620-4000
8-11:59 p.m.: The Perks
◼️ The Heist
7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
◼️ Hotel Hot Springs
305 Malvern Ave.
(501) 525-9380; lupus-arkansas.com
7:15 p.m.: Grady Nichols ($40 advance, $45 at the door (Lupus Foundation benefit)
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
8-11 p.m.: The Doggones
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Queensryche, with Winger
◼️ Maxine's Live
8 p.m.: Red and the Revelers, with Garrett Howell
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Crowd
◼️ Trejo's Del Lago
6:30-9:30 p.m.: John Jordan
◼️ Vapors Live
7:30 p.m.: Blane Howard, with Zach Davis ($30-$35)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)
JONESBORO
◼️ Riceland Hall in Fowler Center
Arkansas State University
201 Olympic Drive
(870) 972-3471; calendar.astate.edu
7 p.m.: The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle: Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Sarah Jarosz ($34-$98)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Beaux Atkins
MAYFLOWER
◼️ Taylors' Made Café
283 Arkansas 365
(501) 470-3322
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: Dewayne Hodges
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post #8383
898 Arkansas 197 North
(479) 938-2398
8 p.m.: Aces N Eights
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Nightwing, with The Happy Campers ($15)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Split Decision
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
8 p.m.: Chace Rains Band
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Parson B & The Part Time Sinners
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: The Clay Logan Band
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: One Penny Shy ($10)
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4-6 p.m.: Wesley Allen & The Modern Artist
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Texas Hill ($20-$120)
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Squint, Sign Language, Tiny Towns, Dryer Fire
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Nolan McNeill
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Freddy Todd ($20-$22)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
3-5:30 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom)
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
4-6 p.m.: Chris Pitts & The Memphis Prime ($10-$250)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ellis Griffin
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jocelyn Gould ($30)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Dale Stokes
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Sunfo & Pomegranate Tea, with Always Tired & Idle Valley ($8)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
8 p.m.: Christian Parker (free)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
7 p.m.: Boy George & Culture Club, with Howard Jones and Berlin ($35-$69.95)
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Sunrot, Autolith, Pantheon, Skull of the Americas
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jocko
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
7 p.m.: Pantera, with Lamb of God ($39.50-$169.50)
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
8-9:30 p.m.: Mark Currey
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Taylor Swift laser dance party ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Dandelioness ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
10 p.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Tiffany Christopher ($8)
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
6:30 p.m.: The Smashing Pumpkins, with Rival Sons and Interpol ($45-$222)
Tickets
◼️ Ashley McBryde, with JD Clayton, performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29-$59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Trout Fishing in America, with Matt the Electrician, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs, and tickets, $25, are on sale at theaud.thundertix.com.
◼️ John Fullbright, with the trio Melissa Carper, Kelly Willis and Brennen Leigh, perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs and tickets, $35, are on sale at theaud.thundertix.com.
Cancellations
◼️ Snoop Dogg canceled his concert with Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins and others at Simmons Bank Arena, which was to have been Wednesday.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.