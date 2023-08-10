Rosanne Cash to host Songwriting Circle in Jonesboro Saturday





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Ted Ludwig

◼️ River Market Pavilion

400 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 376-4781

7-9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-10:30 p.m.: Josh Meloy ($15)

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Living in Fear, Kill Order, Life of Pain, Death Rattle

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve, Two Shot Blondie ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Brad Perkins

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Leta Joyner

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: JT Lee

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Casey Penn

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m.: Mildenhall, with Ted Hammig & The Campaign ($10)

HOPE

◼️ Fair Park

47th annual Hope Watermelon Festival

800 S. Mockingbird Lane

(870) 777-3640; hopewatermelonfest.com

6-8 p.m.: Rafter J Living Proof Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Seth Hankerson

◼️ The Pocket Community Theater

170 Ravine St.

(501) 262-8757;

5:30-9 p.m.: Arkansongs & KUHS anniversary party: Billy Ruben and The Elevated Enzymes, with Bipolaroid ($5)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean & DJ Rock ($99.50-$319)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: George Buckner

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: TJ McAlexander

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

7 p.m.: (outside) Randall Shreve and The Devilles

9 p.m.: Big John Miller Band

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340;

hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Blaggards ($10 advance; $15 at the door)

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9150; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: DJ Kr3ator

◼️ The Oyster Bar

6-9 p.m.: Corey Fontenot

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mike Ryan, with Tyler Kinch ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Chepang, Bandit

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Graham Wilkinson, Jackson Jennings ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8-11 p.m.: G-FORCE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Ed Bowman and the Rock City Players ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Rollin Nolan

BRYANT

◼️ Station 209 Bar & Grill

209 B St.

(501) 246-7792

6 p.m.: Band Next Door

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

6:30 p.m.: C.C. Dixon and Friends, featuring Cassidy & Curtis Dixon

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Unraveled ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Earl & Them, with Swade Diablos ($8)

8 p.m.: The Ultimate Prince Tribute Encore ($20)

HOPE

◼️ Fair Park

6-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6-9 p.m.: Ian Moore

◼️ The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Emily Slay

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

8 p.m.: Red and the Revelers, with Garrett Howell

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001;

thewatershs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: D HARP

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave

(501) 463-4463

7:30 p.m.: Private Eyes: tribute to Hall and Oates ($40-$60)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

ROGERS

◼️ The Music Depot

206 W. Walnut St.

(479) 966-4868; musicmovesar.com

8 p.m.: Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group ($15)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The Experience

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Aces N Eights

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Theater

5 N. Jefferson

(870) 655-3005; eventbrite.com

8 p.m.: Cameron Ross ($15-$50)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden

1401 Main St.

(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Rodge Arnold

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Rustenhaven

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Townsend

6-9 p.m.: Glenn Mack

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump

4 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707

The Federalis, with The Rios ($8-$60)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: 50 Years of Hip Hop ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

7-10 p.m.: Bree Ogden

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Billy Ruben and the Elevated Enzymes ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan ($29.50-$125)

T◼️ on's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The LeGrand Band

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: 90 Proof ($5)

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve + Band

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christopher McNeal & the Silver Eagle Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Mark Wiklund

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Secondhand Cannons ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ The Auditorium

36 S. Main St.

(479) 253-7333; visiteurekasprings.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: John McEuen and The Circle Band ($50)

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: March to August

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Bayside Restaurant

100 Lost Creek Parkway

(501) 825-3090; visitfairfieldbay.com

6-9 p.m.: Larry Deno ($5)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

1:30 p.m.: Drummers in the House Showcase plus Master Class ($40)

8 p.m.: Drummers in the House Showcase ($30)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

6 p.m.: Trey Taylor, with Who Shot JR ($10-$250)

HOPE

◼️ Fair Park

800 S. Mockingbird Lane

(870) 777-3640; hopewatermelonfest.com

5 p.m.: Nighthawk Band

8:30 p.m.: Mark Wills ($20 advance, $25 day of show, $40 reserved)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: The Normal Noises: A tribute to Tom Petty ($10)

◼️ Elks Lodge #380

132 Abbot Place

(501) 339-1899

7-10 p.m.: Rusty Marshall & The Arco Delta Band ($10)

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Larry Deno

◼️ Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

8-11:59 p.m.: The Perks

◼️ The Heist

7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

◼️ Hotel Hot Springs

305 Malvern Ave.

(501) 525-9380; lupus-arkansas.com

7:15 p.m.: Grady Nichols ($40 advance, $45 at the door (Lupus Foundation benefit)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

8-11 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Queensryche, with Winger

◼️ Maxine's Live

8 p.m.: Red and the Revelers, with Garrett Howell

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Crowd

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago

6:30-9:30 p.m.: John Jordan

◼️ Vapors Live

7:30 p.m.: Blane Howard, with Zach Davis ($30-$35)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)

JONESBORO

◼️ Riceland Hall in Fowler Center

Arkansas State University

201 Olympic Drive

(870) 972-3471; calendar.astate.edu

7 p.m.: The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle: Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Sarah Jarosz ($34-$98)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Beaux Atkins

MAYFLOWER

◼️ Taylors' Made Café

283 Arkansas 365

(501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Dewayne Hodges

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post #8383

898 Arkansas 197 North

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.: Aces N Eights

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Nightwing, with The Happy Campers ($15)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Split Decision

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

8 p.m.: Chace Rains Band

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Parson B & The Part Time Sinners

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: The Clay Logan Band

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: One Penny Shy ($10)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4-6 p.m.: Wesley Allen & The Modern Artist

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Texas Hill ($20-$120)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Squint, Sign Language, Tiny Towns, Dryer Fire

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Nolan McNeill

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Freddy Todd ($20-$22)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:30 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-6 p.m.: Chris Pitts & The Memphis Prime ($10-$250)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ellis Griffin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jocelyn Gould ($30)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Dale Stokes

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Sunfo & Pomegranate Tea, with Always Tired & Idle Valley ($8)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Christian Parker (free)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: Boy George & Culture Club, with Howard Jones and Berlin ($35-$69.95)

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Sunrot, Autolith, Pantheon, Skull of the Americas

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: Pantera, with Lamb of God ($39.50-$169.50)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

8-9:30 p.m.: Mark Currey

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Taylor Swift laser dance party ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Dandelioness ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

10 p.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Tiffany Christopher ($8)

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

6:30 p.m.: The Smashing Pumpkins, with Rival Sons and Interpol ($45-$222)

Tickets

◼️ Ashley McBryde, with JD Clayton, performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29-$59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Trout Fishing in America, with Matt the Electrician, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs, and tickets, $25, are on sale at theaud.thundertix.com.

◼️ John Fullbright, with the trio Melissa Carper, Kelly Willis and Brennen Leigh, perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs and tickets, $35, are on sale at theaud.thundertix.com.

Cancellations

◼️ Snoop Dogg canceled his concert with Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins and others at Simmons Bank Arena, which was to have been Wednesday.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.

"Rodney Crowell: Word For Word Tour," Oct. 8 at CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. (Submitted photo)



Sarah Jarosz joins singer-songwriters Rodney Crowell and John Leventhal with Rosanne Cash, the daughter of music legend Johnny Cash for the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle, a concert event being held to benefit the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, Saturday, Aug. 12 at Fowler Center on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. Credit Kaitlyn Raitz (Submitted photo)



"Due to unforeseen circumstances," The Marshall Tucker Band had to cancel their show at the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday. Filling in as the new headliner is Mark Wills, who has been performing for more than 25 years and has had gold and platinum albums and hit singles such as "Wish You Were Here," "Jacob's Ladder" and "I Do (Cherish You)." See listings for more information. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





