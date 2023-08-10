Semiconductor summit, facility groundbreaking, on tap for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is attempting to position itself at the forefront of semiconductor research and development -- beginning construction this month on the national Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility (MUSiC) and hosting a panel discussion next week on the semiconductor economy -- at a time when the U.S. government is prioritizing semiconductors.

In 2021, engineering researchers led by Distinguished Professor Alan Mantooth received nearly $18 million from the National Science Foundation to build and operate a national silicon carbide research and fabrication facility at the university, filling a gap in American production of integrated circuits made with silicon carbide, a powerful semiconductor felicitously suited for higher temperature environments, according to the university. Also in 2021, the university received nearly $5.5 million in grants from the Army Research Office and the Army Research Laboratory for MUSiC.

In June, the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the university's request to issue bonds of up to $65 million in order to fund the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R), scheduled to open next fall; MUSiC; "and the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, equipping and/or furnishing of other capital improvements and infrastructure and the acquisition of various equipment and/or real property for the" campus, according to Nick Fuller, assistant director of finance for the state Division of Higher Education.

The National Science Foundation and Army grants are designated to support the research effort -- equipment, labs, and researchers -- while money from the bond issue would in part fund acquisition and construction of the physical structure/facility that MUSiC will be housed in, as well as the mechanical systems to support the facility, according to Mark Rushing, UA's associate vice chancellor for university relations.

When built and operational, the university can claim to be home to the "only open-access silicon carbide semiconductor facility for research-to-prototyping in the country," according to the university. Semiconductors, such as silicon, are essential materials in most electronic devices and advance performance in fields ranging from health care and the military to computing and transportation. Providing a single location where chips can go from developmental research to prototyping, testing, and fabrication will accelerate workforce development and tech advancement, according to UA.

With MUSiC, the university can "begin training the next generation at a variety of degree levels to provide well-trained and educated talent for onshoring semiconductor manufacturing that domestic suppliers offshored in the late 90s and early 2000s," Mantooth said in a university news release Wednesday. "Our training will be equally applicable to silicon and silicon carbide and other materials."

At noon on Aug. 17, the university will host the CHIPS America Summit to discuss the recent federal CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences. Mantooth, Adrienne Elrod from the CHIPS program office at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Hugh McDonald, Arkansas secretary of commerce, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and Chancellor Charles Robinson are scheduled to participate.

The CHIPS and Science Act is providing approximately $280 billion in funding to stimulate domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, like the research at UA. The day after the summit, the university is planning a groundbreaking for MUSiC at 9 a.m. at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in Fayetteville.

Also in the realm of semiconductors, the UA is home to the state's first U.S. Department of Energy-designated Energy Frontier Research Center, established with a $10.35 million grant from the department. The Center for Manipulation of Atomic Ordering for Manufacturing Semiconductors is dedicated to investigating the formation of atomic orders in semiconductor alloys and their effects on various physical properties.

This research program will enable reliable, cost-effective and transformative manufacturing of semiconductors, according to the university.

UA researchers previously established the MonArk NSF Quantum Foundry to accelerate the development of quantum materials and devices.

In collaboration with Montana State University and others, the foundry supports the study of 2-D materials -- consisting of a single layer of bonded atoms -- by aiding researchers and facilitating the exchange of ideas across academia and industry, according to the university.

The university has prioritized research more and more in recent years. Since 2011, it's been classified by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as an institution with "very high research activity," a classification shared by only about 4% of the 4,000 public and private schools classified by the foundation.