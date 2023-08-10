Sept. 1 set as closure date for Main Library ahead of renovations that will last until mid-2025





The Central Arkansas Library System has set Sept. 1 as the date when the Main Library in downtown Little Rock will close for renovations, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The library is expected to reopen in mid-2025.

During the period of the closure, library system officials will offer services that were available at the Main Library from the nearby Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art. Approximately 20 Main Library employees will move their offices there, too.

The temporary setup in the Roberts Library has been dubbed "Mini Main."

"Our goal was always to maintain a downtown space with essential services and popular library resources,” Joe Hudak, head of the Main Library, said in a statement included with the news release. “Due to Roberts Library’s smaller size compared to the five-story Main Library, we assessed the most frequently used services and allocated spaces accordingly for the different groups we serve.”