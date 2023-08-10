Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Centerton

Kevin Smith, 48, of 4 Spalding Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Dweaynesheeious Johnson, 33, of 401 W. 24th St., Apt. 124, in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Johnson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Terrance King, 40, of 3201 Port Road in Pine Bluff, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. King was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Erin Pendergrass, 21, of 3016 Marion Circle in Yellville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Pendergrass was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Edward Hernandez, 28, of 2133 Clover Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with arson. Hernandez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Quentin Rose, 29, of 3704 Alabama Road in Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Rose was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.