Study reports lower fertility life-expectancy rates in region





Higher death rates, a shorter life expectancy and a drop in college enrollment were some of the findings of Metroplan's annual "metrotrends" survey released Wednesday by the area's long-range planning organization.

On the plus side, the Lonoke County town of Ward has become the fastest-growing municipality in the area.

"We're all Central Arkansans and we all have chosen to live here," Metroplan's Executive Director Casey Covington said. "There are things that affect us, whether it be population or employment."

It's helpful, Covington added, to be able to use the research and data to show residents what is going on in the region from a population standpoint and then an employment standpoint.

"We use this data to work with our cities, our chambers of commerce and with economic development agencies as they are looking to recruit additional business in Central Arkansas," Covington said.

He reiterated that the report is prepared through the help of information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, U.S. Census data and information gathered through estimated building permits as well as other miscellaneous city sources.

Portions of the report compared the top 15 Central Arkansas cities in 1990 and 2023, which revealed Little Rock as still being the largest city in the region, with a population of 206,777, while Conway moved up to become the second largest, with 67,509.

"Little Rock is still the largest, but its proportional dominance is less," said the report, which was prepared by Metroplan's Senior Planner for Publications Jonathan Lupton.

Conway's growth, according to the report, left North Little Rock in third place with a current population of 65,840, up only 4,000 from its 61,741 population in 1990.

"If you look at Conway, I mean, it went from a population just over 26,000 to just over 67,000 and has showcased significant growth," Covington said.

The report listed Jacksonville as falling from third place to sixth, with a population increase of 658.

Carlisle and England were depicted on the top 15 Central Arkansas cities in 1990, but did not rank in the top 15 listed in 2023, according to the report.

The comparison also revealed that Ward -- which did not make the list in 1990 -- is the region's fastest growing city and now ranks 10th on the population list.

"It just proves that Ward is a great place to live," Ward Mayor Charles Gastineau said. "We are a veteran community and with growth, there can be growing pains, but we are working hard to ensure a smooth process as we continue to move forward."

With the growth, Gastineau said, comes a need for additional small businesses.

"We're part of a great region coupled with Austin and Cabot," he said. "Cabot is growing as well and what's good for Ward is good for Cabot and good for Austin, too."

Austin, the reported added, was the region's fastest growing city in the 2010-2020 interval, noting that housing construction in the city has slowed "markedly."

Population growth among the cities is driven by births, deaths and migration, the report said.

"The state of Arkansas has now experienced negative natural population change for three consecutive years -- 2020, 2021 and 2022," the report said.

As explained in the report, a negative natural population is when the number of total deaths exceed the number of total births.

"Although births have been trending down for several years, and deaths were already trending up due to aging of the population, the sudden spike was caused by covid-19," the report said.

A rise in "deaths of despair" have impacted mortality too, the report said.

"Essentially 'deaths of despair' are deaths from suicide, alcohol and drug abuse," Lupton said an in email Wednesday. "Drug/alcohol deaths in particular are difficult to isolate, because the specific cause of death is often classified under a different medical condition, having to do with heart, lungs, etc.

"I ran the mortality figures for our region (deaths by age/sex) for the years 2017-2021 through a cohort-component demographic model and it showed clearly that life expectancy in Central Arkansas had declined a bit. This is quite unusual, in that life expectancy traditionally slowly climbs."

The report also highlighted a decline in the general fertility rate in Central Arkansas.

"In the end it takes births to maintain a population," the report said. "Not only is fertility declining, but the large Millennial generation will soon pass beyond the most fertile childbearing ages (typically 20 to 29.)"

The general fertility rate in Central Arkansas as shown in the Metroplan report declined from 67.7 births per 1,000 women in 1990 to 58.5 births per 1,000 women in 2023.

"Declining U.S. fertility rates and an aging U.S. population mean migration is unlikely to return to pre-2010 rates," according to a press release from Metroplan about the report. "Nonetheless, Metroplan's population estimates for 2023 suggest a small uptick in local population growth."

Life expectancy trends in the Central Arkansas region, according to the report, seemed to follow nation-wide trends.

"Historically, life expectancy has tended to slowly rise, but since 2010 both U.S. and local life expectancy rates have declined," the report said.

In 2010, the average life expectancy nationally was 78.7 years compared to 76.5 years in the Little Rock region. Both saw a decline in the years that followed with a national life expectancy at 76.4 years in 2020 and 75.3 years in the Little Rock region.

Covid-19, the report added, is expected to play a role in these trends alongside the "deaths of despair."

Lupton said the area's statistics are in line with the state and the nation.

"The figures for our region are no different from the U.S. average and state averages, although I think I'm right in saying [Arkansas] is above-average in deaths of despair and certainly below average in life expectancy," he wrote.

The Metroplan report also depicted what the agency described as an "unexpected" drop in college enrollment.

"In 1960, about 6.2 percent of population over 25 in Central Arkansas had a college degree," the report said. "By 2010, that level had risen to about 26.2 percent -- quadrupling in about fifty years."

In 2011, nearly 45% of people in Little Rock aged 18 to 24 were enrolled in college or graduate school, the report said. By 2021, less than 35% of the same demographic were enrolled in college or graduate school.

The Demographic Review and Outlook report is one of two comprehensive reports published annually by Metroplan following the spring and summer.

In the second half of the year, Metroplan publishes a second report titled: the Economic Review and Outlook.

"Overall educational attainment has nonetheless risen, and by 2021, 33.3 percent of Central Arkansas residents had a college degree or more," Lupton wrote in the report. "If the share of college-age young adults actually attending college continues dropping though, educational attainment could flatten or decline, posing a risk to future prosperity."

