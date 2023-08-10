Stuttgart rice research site celebrates 25th anniversary

Administrators with the University of Arkansas System of Agriculture and other institutions gathered in Stuttgart on Aug. 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture facility, located next to the Division of Agriculture's Rice Research and Extension Center, was founded in 1998 and named after Bumpers, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. Senator.

The Division of Agriculture's own Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences is also named after him, according to a news release.

The open house event included tours of the building's research laboratories and greenhouses, as well as remarks from about a dozen key figures in attendance, including Deacue Fields III, vice president for agriculture for the University of Arkansas System, and Jean-François Meullenet, senior associate vice president for agriculture research and director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

Sanah Baig, USDA deputy undersecretary for research, education and economics, said that the center was of central importance to feeding people around the globe.

"Since its establishment in 1998, USDA's DBNRRC has been the epicenter for cutting-edge research on rice," said Baig. "Co-located with the University of Arkansas in Stuttgart, researchers from both organizations ensure that rice -- a staple food crop for billions of people around the world -- is increasingly climate-smart, nutritious, affordable, and appealing to consumers.

By helping producers grow in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner, our research also helps U.S. rice production successfully compete in the national and global marketplace."

Some key research accomplishments credited to the center's scientists include:

Genetic stocks that provide new sources for improving the resilience of all crops. The Genetic Stocks Oryza (GSOR) collection was established in 2003 to support the national and international distribution of rice genetic materials. Today, GSOR houses approximately 38,000 accessions and has distributed over 148,000 accessions to rice breeders and researchers since its inception.

The development and implementation of molecular markers to validate phenotypic data for fragrance, pericarp color, blast disease resistance, leaf and hull pubescence, apparent amylose content, starch pasting properties, gelatinization temperature, and plant height.

These markers are widely used by the U.S. rice scientific community resulting in accelerated crop improvement.

Advancements in research on rice blast, the most devastating disease of rice. U.S. rice producers are protected by a suite of important disease-resistance genes identified and transferred to industry breeders by DBNRRC scientists.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.