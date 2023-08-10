Tax sale of land brings in $714,324

The recent auction of tax-delinquent properties in Jefferson County raised more than $700,000, the Commissioner of State Lands announced.

The auction drew 97 registered bidders, who purchased 233 of 384 parcels for a total of $714,324.29. Of that amount, $187,314.45 was in taxes.

The land commissioner's office has been holding regional auctions to offer real estate parcels delinquent since 2018.

"Just a small portion of property certified to our office goes to auction," Commissioner Tommy Land said. "The vast majority of owners redeem their property by paying the delinquent taxes. Of course, we always prefer that property be redeemed if the owners want to keep it, but it is vital that the parcels return to the county's active tax rolls."

The land commissioner's office forwards taxes and interest to the county, whether that money is collected through redemption or sale.

"Last year, this office sent more than $23 million to school districts and county governments," Land said. "Of that, $802,806.43 went to Jefferson County, helping fund everything from roads to schools."

Auction sales are final, according to the news release.

Unsold parcels may be redeemed online at www.cosl.org, using a credit or debit card, or owners can call (501) 324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem. Redemption does not grant ownership; it simply makes the taxes current.

Parcels that did not sell at the public auction will be available after 30 days and can be purchased through an online auction by viewing the Post-Auction Sales List at www.cosl.org.