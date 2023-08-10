Texas League baseball: TRAVELERS 17, ROCKHOUNDS 10

With football season around the corner, the Arkansas Travelers put up a football score in a victory over the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Robert Perez Jr. opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-run home run off Midland starter Blake Beers. The Rockhounds got a run back in the bottom of the first before the Travelers blew the game open in the top of the second. Spearheaded by a grand slam from Isiah Gilliam, Arkansas scored seven runs to take a 10-1 lead and send Beers to the showers early.

The RockHounds tried to chip away at the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second, but the early offense from the Travelers would prove to be too much for Midland to overcome. Spencer Packard and Kaden Polcovich both homered in the fourth to extend the Arkansas lead to 13-4. The Travelers tacked on another run in the fifth inning, and three more in the sixth.

The early scoring from Arkansas helped to mitigate the shaky outing from starting pitcher Kyle Tyler, who was pulled in the fifth after giving up six runs on nine hits. Reliever Travis Kuhn (5-1) picked up the win.

With the series tied at a game apiece, the two teams will be back in action tonight in Midland with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.



