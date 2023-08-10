The college sports shuffle is a big con

It's not even a huge story anymore: Big-time college programs switch conferences nowadays the way most of us change our socks. It happened so much in the past week that it became hard to keep track of who was on the move and where they were moving.

Let's recap: Oregon and Washington are abandoning the Pac-12 (10? 9? 6? 4?) to join the Big Ten. Once that conference recruits two more teams, which it will no doubt do in the not-too-distant future, it can call itself "the Big Ten Twice," which will at least be accurate.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Coach Deion Sanders also left the Pac-?? to move to the Big 12, and were followed soon after by Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, meaning the Big 12 -- which has had 10 teams recently -- now has 16 teams, since it lost Texas and Oklahoma but is bringing in Brigham Young, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati to replace them.

Colorado and Utah were part of the Pac-?? for about 15 minutes, but the departure of the six schools left the conference with just four members: Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State. USC and UCLA announced a year earlier that they were leaving for the Big Ten.

Most of these moves will actually take place a year from now. But there is, undoubtedly, more to come. If it is to stay alive, the Pac-?? will have to go on a desperate raiding and pillaging tour of its own.

Or, it might just fold, after being in business in some form since 1915, and let its remaining members grab financial life rafts wherever they can find them. Stanford and California are already flirting with the ACC, but who knows what will happen to that conference if Florida State leaves -- entirely possible -- and Clemson follows. That would leave the ACC with a bunch of mediocre football schools, courtesy of former commissioner John Swofford, who thought raiding the Big East for Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Miami would somehow change the culture of the ACC.

It did exactly that: transforming the most iconic basketball conference in history into just another league, while creating a bloated football conference that loves to brag about how many of its teams reach second-tier bowls every year.

Swofford also made a remarkably one-sided deal with Notre Dame, giving the school full privileges in every sport except the one that mattered: football. The Irish play five conference games a year -- meaning they play Clemson and Florida State once every three years -- and don't have to play in the conference championship game when they're good.

Now, Jim Phillips, Swofford's successor, may have to fight for the ACC's survival.

The funniest -- and most annoying -- thing about all the announcements from school presidents, athletic directors and conferences were the constant references to "student-athletes." Let's put aside my argument that the term is the single most hypocritical (not to mention redundant) phrase in all of sports. My question is this: Who do these guys think they're fooling at this point?

No one thinks any of these moves are about anything but money. There's nothing wrong with following the money in today's world, but let's not turn this into a stand-up act by claiming it's "for the student-athletes."

The Pac-12 fell apart last week when the best TV deal commissioner George Kliavkoff could come up with was with Apple Sports. The money wasn't awful -- about $25 million a year per school, with escalators based on subscriptions, according to the AP -- but the lack of exposure was a huge hindrance.

When Kliavkoff presented the potential deal to the conference membership, the schools began scrambling like the proverbial rats deserting a fast-sinking ship. All in the name of their "student-athletes," of course.

The college football season begins in two weeks, with the NCAA's euphemistic "Week Zero" a way to try to hide just how long the season has become. By then, it is entirely possible there will be more change.

There's no doubt that the SEC, which has been quiet since Texas and Oklahoma agreed to join the league two years ago, is going to jump back into the realignment pool at some point soon. Florida State and Clemson, as football powers, would make sense, although Florida would certainly balk at FSU joining the league and sharing in its TV package.

As someone old enough to remember when the Southwest Conference champion hosted the Cotton Bowl every year, I've reached the point in which it really doesn't matter who plays in what conference.

The presidents are going to chase the money until it runs out -- which will probably be never. What happens to the nonrevenue "student-athletes" who do not travel by charter is a question that will have to be answered later. Don't expect to see Maryland and UCLA playing soccer or Rutgers and USC playing volleyball on a regular basis. How about a Penn State-Oregon dual meet in swimming? Ever try to get from State College to Eugene on a commercial flight in January?

The money justifies anything and everything.

I see one ray of hope. The Ivy League will never change.