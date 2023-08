This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT St. Jude Championship

SITE Memphis

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Southwind (Par 70, 7,243 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Will Zalatoris

ARKANSANS ENTERED Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday noon-2 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CBS, Saturday 2-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Women's British Open

SITE Tadsworth, England

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Walton Heath GC (Par 71, 6,649 yards)

PURSE TBA ($7.3 million last year)

WINNER'S SHARE TBA ($1,095,000 last year)

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ashleigh Buhai

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV USA Network, today-Friday 5 a.m.-noon, Saturday 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday 6-11 a.m.; NBC, Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Pinnacle Bank Championship

SITE Omaha, Neb.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Indian Creek (Par 71, 7,721 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Robby Shelton

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Zack Fischer

TV None

LIV GOLF

EVENT LIV Golf-Bedminster

SITE Bedminster, N.J.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Trump National GC (Par 71, 7,524 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Henrik Stenson

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Friday noon-5 p.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Boeing Classic

SITE Snoqualmie, Wash.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $330,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Miguel Angel Jimenez

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 9-11 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday 5-7 p.m., Sunday 3-6 p.m.