Trump tweets focus of vote-case warrant

Prosecutors working for Jack Smith, the special counsel who has twice brought indictments against former President Donald Trump, obtained a search warrant early this year for Trump's long-dormant Twitter account as part of their inquiry into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to court papers unsealed Wednesday.

The warrant, which was signed by a federal judge in Washington in January after Elon Musk took over Twitter, which is now called X, is the first known example of prosecutors directly searching Trump's communications and adds a new dimension to the scope of the special counsel's efforts to investigate the former president.

The court papers, which emerged from an appeal by Twitter challenging a part of the judge's decision to issue the warrant, did not reveal what prosecutors were looking for in Trump's Twitter account, which the tech company shut down for nearly two years soon after the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But the papers indicate that prosecutors received permission from the judge not to tell Trump for months that they had obtained the warrant for his account. The prosecutors feared that if Trump learned about the warrant, it "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" by giving him "an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates," the papers said.

Trump quickly responded to the news about the warrant on his own social media site, Truth Social.

"Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major 'hit' on my civil rights," he wrote. "My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President."

The existence of the warrant was earlier reported by Politico.

[DOCUMENT: Read the unsealed court papers » arkansasonline.com/810trumpx/]

The fact that prosecutors quietly obtained a judge's permission more than seven months ago to peer into Trump's Twitter account underscores how much of the special counsel's work may have taken place out of public view. Much of the investigation into Trump's efforts to maintain his grip on power and into his other federal case -- the one related to his handling of classified materials -- has been conducted in front of federal grand juries, which operate under strict rules of secrecy.

In the chaotic period between the election and Jan. 6, Trump's Twitter account was one of the country's most prominent platforms on social media, with millions of followers. That prosecutors asked for a warrant to search the account suggests they wanted specific company data or were interested in some nonpublic aspect of the account -- though it remains unclear precisely what that may have been.

As part of their sprawling investigation into election interference, prosecutors have seized cellphones and other electronic devices from some of Trump's close aides and lawyers. Those included at least two people identified as co-conspirators of the former president in the indictment against him filed this month: John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to pressure his vice president, Mike Pence, into throwing the election his way at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, and Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department loyalist whom Trump sought to install as acting attorney general.

The election charges filed against Trump accuse him of three overlapping conspiracies to defraud the United States, to disrupt the certification of the election at a proceeding at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and to deprive people of the right to have their votes counted.

Trump's relentless use of Twitter is detailed several times in the indictment.

The indictment notes, for instance, how Trump used Twitter on Dec. 19, 2020, to summon his followers to Washington on Jan. 6 for what he described as a "wild" protest. The message ultimately served as a lightning rod for both far-right extremists and ordinary Trump supporters who descended on the city that day, answering Trump's call.

The indictment also describes how Trump used Twitter in the run-up to Jan. 6 to instill in his followers "the false expectation" that Pence had the authority to use his role in overseeing the certification proceeding at the Capitol "to reverse the election outcome" in Trump's favor.

On Jan. 6 itself, Trump continued posting messages on Twitter that kept up this drumbeat of "knowingly false statements aimed at pressuring the vice president," the indictment said. Ultimately, when Pence declined to give in to the pressure, Trump posted yet another tweet blaming the vice president for not having "the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution."

One minute after the tweet was posted, the indictment said, Secret Service agents were forced to evacuate Pence to a secure location. And throughout that afternoon, it added, rioters roamed the Capitol and its grounds, shouting chants such as "Traitor Pence" and "Hang Mike Pence."

TWITTER'S CHALLENGE

The court papers revealing the warrant for Trump's Twitter account emerged from the company's efforts, under Musk, to challenge the nondisclosure provision barring Twitter from telling Trump it was complying with the government's demands.

A lower-court judge, Beryl A. Howell, ruled in March that Twitter had to comply with a sealed search warrant issued by the special counsel and pay $350,000 for missing a court-ordered deadline by three days. The filing also reveals that Howell had found reason to believe that should the search warrant be made public, Trump might engage in obstructive conduct or flee prosecution.

Twitter appealed that decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which in July upheld Howell's ruling. Now that Trump has been charged with four felonies related to his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, the appellate decision has been unsealed.

Attorneys for Twitter did not oppose the search warrant but argued that a gag order preventing the company from alerting Trump to the search violated the First Amendment. The company argued that it should not have to hand over the records until that issue was resolved. Howell sided with the government, finding Twitter in contempt Feb. 7 for not complying with the search warrant. She gave Twitter until 5 p.m. to produce the records, with sanctions of $50,000 per day, to double every day that Twitter did not comply. Twitter produced the records three days later.

The next month, Howell upheld the nondisclosure order and imposed a $350,000 contempt sanction on Twitter. She found that there were "reasonable grounds to believe" that disclosing the warrant to Trump "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" by giving him "an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates," according to the appellate ruling. Howell also found the former president might "flee from prosecution," although the special counsel's team later said they did not intend to make that argument and it was not included in her final analysis.

In June, the government moved to modify the gag order, saying Twitter could alert Trump to the contents of the warrant -- just not the identity of the case agent. That request came shortly after another judge in D.C. unsealed a ruling compelling former vice president Mike Pence to testify against Trump.

Trump was banned from Twitter two days after the Jan. 6 riot.

The ruling does not specify what was turned over, but the grand jury indictment against Trump handed down this month includes references to 18 of Trump's tweets, including seven from the day of Jan. 6. In those messages, Trump spread fraud claims, attacked officials who tried to correct the record, rallied supporters to Washington for Jan. 6 and pressured Pence to help overturn the election results.

The panel of three appellate judges found Twitter's First Amendment rights were not violated, because "the nondisclosure order was a narrowly tailored means of achieving compelling government interests" -- protecting the integrity of a grand jury investigation. The appellate court panel -- two Biden appointees and one appointee of President Barack Obama -- found it was within Howell's discretion to refuse to delay execution of the search warrant while she considered Twitter's arguments against the gag order.

The appellate court also upheld Howell's $350,000 sanction, saying it was reasonable "given Twitter's $40-billion valuation and the court's goal of coercing Twitter's compliance."

Attorneys and a spokesman for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post.