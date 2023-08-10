UA women answer stronger test

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team completed its play in Croatia with a 71-49 victory over ZKK Buducnost Podgorica on Wednesday in Dubrovnik.

It was the Razorbacks' second win in three days. Arkansas defeated InCroatia AllStars 124-12 on Monday.

ZKK Buducnost Podgorica posed a much greater challenge than Arkansas' first opponent. The team has five players on the Croatian U20 junior national team and one player on the senior national team.

"A lot of time in the sun today," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said, "and it showed a little bit early. We had our legs not as much under us, and [we were] playing a professional team, a team of adults and people that have been together for a long time.

"I was really proud of how we fought through the sun lag and the physical play. We made some great adjustments."

Starters for the Razorbacks were Jenna Lawrence, Taliah Scott, Emrie Ellis, Sasha Goforth and Carly Keats, an entirely different lineup than the one which started Monday's game.

Neighbors said before the team left he'd "be lying to you if I didn't tell you that we're putting some combinations together to see how they play together," and that "it'd be ridiculous not to take advantage" of the opportunity.

Fifth-year guard Makayla Daniels and junior forward Jersey Wolfenbarger led the Razorbacks with 13 points apiece. Daniels shot 4 for 7 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from three-point range.

"I think my teammates just found me," Daniels said. "I had a lot of open shots in the first quarter and then once I kind of got open shots, everyone started opening up just by attacking and making the extra pass."

Wolfenbarger went 5 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 6 rebounds.

"I thought we matched their intensity," Wolfenbarger said. "We played really, really hard. We came out really aggressive, and we kind of fit that European style that's played over here. So I think that just taking advantage of our speed and our tenacity was a big thing for us there."

Maryam Dauda and Goforth each hauled in a team-high 8 rebounds, Samara Spencer and Scott led the Razorbacks with 4 assists apiece, and Dauda had 2 blocks.

The Razorbacks forced 19 turnovers, led by Daniels' three steals.

Arkansas led 39-30 at halftime and allowed 19 points after the break. The Razorbacks limited ZKK Buducnost Podgorica to 20.7% shooting in the second half.

"Really happy with how our kids responded and the way that we played through some physicality," Neighbors said. "We really locked down defensively in the second half."

Arkansas shot 32.9% (25 of 76) from the floor and 30.4% (7 of 23) from three-point range. The Razorbacks were 14 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Ten Razorbacks played at least 11 minutes, and Scott played a team-high 24 minutes.

The Razorbacks will head to the Greek capital of Athens, where they are scheduled to play the University of Regina (Canada) on Sunday at 10 a.m. Central in their final game of their European exhibition tour.