UAM looks for improved football season in ’23

MONTICELLO – Injuries derailed the 2022 football season for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, but the Boll Weevils are looking to bounce back this fall.

UAM coach Hud Jackson said even after a difficult season, coaches must find something positive to build from going forward. This year, he is counting on the experience some of the younger players got thanks to injuries to starters.

"We were able to play a lot of people last year, a lot of young guys," Jackson said. "They got very good, quality plays. That's going to help them out with the experience part of it. I will say that our practices so far have gone really, really well."

Starting quarterback Demilon Brown got hurt early in the season before ultimately breaking his collarbone in a home loss to Harding University on Oct. 22. Several other guys dealt with injuries throughout the 3-8 campaign.

Nearly 10 months removed from his injury, Brown said he feels good going into this season.

"That injury, it had me feeling pretty down," Brown said. "I was still able to be around my teammates and cheer them on, but I worked hard this offseason and I've just trained hard to be able to prevent some of those injuries."

Brown was named Great American Conference freshman of the year in 2019 and is back for his senior season this fall. While fighting through injuries last year, he threw for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was also the team's leading rusher with 758 yards and 10 scores.

Jackson said Brown has grown a lot since his freshman season.

"As a quarterback, your first year, you can play a lot just on your physical ability and maybe get away with some things because people don't really know you," Jackson said. "Great athlete. Does some really good thing with the football in his hands, but the one thing that he has gotten better at is, he's learned the game of football. ... I think he's become a smarter football player and obviously, as you get older, you get more mature."

Brown will have plenty of help with his top receivers back. LaCedric Smith caught 36 passes for 673 yards and five touchdowns last year, and Isaiah Cross caught 24 passes for 415 yards and three scores.

The offensive line returns both starting tackles, Jaylen Dal Santo and Kendall Walker, who were freshmen last year.

On defense, the Boll Weevils have several open spots to fill, but they do have at least one returning starter at each position. Middle linebacker Demarous White is one of the leaders of the defense this year and was the leading tackler with 77 last season.

Alfernee Hankins had 5.5 sacks at defensive end last year, and Demauryon Holmes had 37 tackles and one interception at safety. Cornerback Greg Hooks intercepted four passes and made 32 tackles.

White said Hooks and two younger players have stood out to him in practice.

"We got a sophomore linebacker, Robert Iverson," White said. "A corner, Greg Hooks. We just got a new safety Ja'Dyn [McGary] I think that'll be pretty good on the defensive side of the ball and help us a lot. They play a big role on the defense now."

UAM opens the 2023 season Aug. 31 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.