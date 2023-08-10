U.S. Sen. Cotton calls on ‘patriots’ to protect nation’s values, freedoms

TEXARKANA — Keynote speaker U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton ended his presentation Wednesday at the Miller County Republican Committee's Lincoln Day Dinner with a story that highlighted what he says is a shared interest in the future of the nation.

Two years ago as Cotton, R-Arkansas, was entering the U.S. Capitol through a secured tunnel, he had a conversation with a Capitol police officer who praised the legislator for his questioning of a judicial nominee during a Judiciary Committee hearing. The officer said he raised his son to believe he owes his country, not that his country owes him.

“Now he’s off to college, and he’s hearing the exact opposite of that," Cotton said. "So I was able to show that to him, that a U.S. senator thinks what his old man has been telling him all his life,” Cotton recalled the officer telling him.

The senator from Little Rock used the experience as a rallying point for the packed house at Crossties Event Venue.

“We got millions of Americans behind us who love this country, who want to see our nation return to the glories of our past and what can be the glories of our future,” Cotton said, drawing a standing ovation.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual event “to salute the veterans and the first responders,” said Carl Standridge, who co-chairs Miller County Republican Committee’s special events with Steven Hollibush. The committee reached out to Cotton several months ago about speaking at the dinner.

“He’s gracious enough to come,” Standridge said.

The dinner also was a chance for the committee to fill its coffers. Tickets were $60 for individual dinner and $100 for the VIP reception and dinner. The meal was provided by Lagniappe Specialty Meats. By Wednesday afternoon, at least 300 tickets had been sold, with between 80 and 90 for the VIP-dinner combination.

“We hope we make a few dollars for the Miller County Committee,” Standridge said.

Before Cotton took the stage, Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey paid tribute to veterans and first-responders with a special video presentation filled with images of combat training, emergency response and patriotism.

Veazey, who recently retired as senior enlisted leader of the Arkansas National Guard, also recited a poem about the flag.

“I have been burned. I’ve been torn. I’ve been trampled in the streets of countries that I have set free. I’ve even been soiled upon, burned and torn and trampled in the streets of my own country. It hurts, but I shall overcome,” Veazey said in verse.

Cotton was introduced by Arkansas Sen. Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana. Hickey listed Cotton’s accomplishments as an attorney, decorated Army Ranger, husband and father.

“I consider Tom a personal friend. Tom is a friend of Southwest Arkansas. Tom is a friend of all of Arkansas. Tom is a friend of the Republican Party, and Tom is a friend of the United States of America,” Hickey said.

Cotton began his speech by thanking the crowd for their support of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which he said has led to positive things for the Natural State. The signing of the LEARNS Act into law was cited as a historic feat.

“Our state has never passed landmark education reform legislation that has moved Arkansas into the top five states in the union for teacher compensation,” Cotton said.

The discourse soon pivoted to the nation’s capital and an appeal to “patriots like you in this room to help restore sanity to Washington.”

The economy and inflation were at the top of Cotton’s talking points.

“What has Bidenomics brought us? The highest inflation rate in two generations. Gas is back up to $3.60 or $3.70 around Arkansas. It’s higher elsewhere. Prices of eggs are up, bacon is up, milk is up, bread is up, the price of everything is up,” Cotton said.

The legislator said the economic strains are the result of out-of-control spending by the Democrats, which is pushing the national deficit closer to $2 trillion.

“I would say these Democrats are spending like drunken sailors, but it’d be an insult to drunken sailors, honestly,” Cotton said, eliciting laughs and whoops from the audience.

The issues in Washington aren't just staying in Washington, the legislator warned. To underscore his point, Cotton referenced the Husqvarna plant in Nashville, which is preparing to close by 2024.

“A company like that is moving away from gas-powered mowers and chainsaws and leaf blowers to purely electric because the Democratic Party is waging a war on fossil fuels,” he said.

Cotton reserved his strongest words for the “chaos” at the southern border. He took aim at drugs and gang activity, which he said migrate from Mexico into the United States.

“Almost every drug in this country now comes through Mexico from Mexican cartels, and it comes here in no small part because our border is wide open," Cotton told the crowd. "Over 100,000 Americans died last year from a drug overdose. That’s more, almost double actually, what we lost in the entire 20-year Vietnam War.”

The senator then gave his answer to tackling the problem.

“If ISIS and al-Qaeda set up operation in Monterey or Juarez, and they were killing 100,000 Americans a year, what would you do to them? More to the point, what would you expect your government, whose first responsibility is to protect you and your family and your community, to do?”

The senator lowered his voice as he answered his question: “Take the fight to them.”



