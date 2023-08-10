Veterans Affairs extends PACT Act sign up to Monday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The deadline for veterans and survivors to apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits has been extended by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law expanding VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service.

The original deadline was Wednesday.

Those who apply or submit their intent to file will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The VA has made the decision out of an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days, according to a news release. Specifically, due to extremely high demand, some veterans who have sought to submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits have received error messages while doing so.

Despite those messages, VA has successfully logged every one of the intents to file, according to the news release, meaning every veteran or survivor who received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete.

The VA is working to contact those individuals to confirm directly to them their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected, according to the news release.

The VA has also resolved nearly all of the technical issues with VA.gov/PACT web page, according to the news release.

The PACT Act brings these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-911 eras.

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.

Helps VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

Visit: www.va.gov/pact.com for more information.