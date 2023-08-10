Westrock posts net 2Q loss of $26.8M

Westrock Coffee Co. dropped to another net loss in the second quarter as the coffee and tea provider continued its expansion in Conway and raised about $119 million in equity to fuel growth through 2027.

Systems and equipment upgrades -- all required to keep pace with robust customer demand -- generated costs that dragged down profits, the company said Wednesday in announcing quarterly results. Investing in growth opportunities has come at the expense of earnings but will prove out over the next five years, the company said.

The Little Rock company lost $26.8 million in the period ending June 30, an increase from the loss of $5.8 million in the same period last year. Those losses included 35 cents per share compared with 37 cents in last year's second quarter.

Westrock is raising private capital to fuel its growth and the company is betting on long-term opportunities at the expense of short-term profits, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Ford told the investment community on a conference call Wednesday.

"These impacts are largely transitory in nature and best behind us rather than in front of us as we prepare to open our new Conway facility," Ford said on the call. "At each decision point along the way over the past year, we chose securing our success in launching the new extract and RTD plant in Conway over maximizing this year's earnings."

RTD, or ready-to-drink products, is one of the industry's fast-growing segments.

Net sales generated a slight uptick to $224.7 million from $223.4 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- was $11.3 million in the quarter, down $2 million from last year.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Pledger said on Wednesday's call that Westrock has relied on a "lending syndicate" of financial backers to pump in equity. That group is led primarily by Jimmy Haslam, owner of the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Pilot Flying J travel centers, and Brown Brothers & Harriman Co., the oldest private investment bank in the U.S.

Westrock most recently raised $118.8 million to keep pace with customer demand, which has exploded beyond expectations and outgrown production capabilities. Expansion in Conway is the linchpin of Westrock's growth strategy. "Its successful completion and commercial production launch will radically alter the overall profitability and trajectory of the company," Ford said on Wednesday's call.

Westrock will add multiple production lines and a pilot lab to test and create new products at the Conway facility, which is scheduled to add another 850 employees as it ramps up operations.

Westrock shares rose 1.5% to close at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has offices in 10 countries and sources coffee and tea from 35 nations.