Wind Surge edges Naturals, 2-1

SPRINGDALE -- Wichita second baseman Dalton Shuffield hit a two-run home run with one out in the second inning and the Wind Surge held on for a 2-1, rain-shortened win in five innings over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Shuffield hit his fourth home run of the season to give Wichita a 2-0 lead, and that turned out to be enough for the Wind Surge.

Northwest Arkansas' first hit came on a one-out bloop by Luca Tresh just out of the reach of Shuffield in the bottom of the fifth. Dillan Shrum followed with a single and Javier Vaz walked to load the bases. Tyler Tolbert hit a sacrifice fly to get the Naturals within 2-1. But Diego Hernandez grounded out to end the inning.

Following the fifth, rain and lightning brought a delay. The game was later called because of the inclement weather.

Regi Grace (3-3) picked up the win in relief. He allowed a run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings. He did not strike out a batter and walked two. Grace and Isaac Mattson combined to allow two hits over five innings.

Tyson Guererro (0-1) took the loss in his Class AA debut. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.

There were more personnel moves announced by the Naturals on Wednesday. Pitcher Justin Anderson and shortstop Leonel Valera were both promoted to Northwest Arkansas. Pitcher Andrew McInvale was released and outfielder Parker Bates was placed on the development list.

Valera played six games for the Kansas City Royals' Arizona Complex League team after he was signed as a minor league free agent in July. Anderson, a right-handed reliever, appeared in 111 games for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018-19. He had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and was non-tendered by the Angels.