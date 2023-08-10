Zebras eyeing championship return

Pine Bluff High School is eyeing a return to the top tier of Arkansas high school football this fall after a five-year absence.

The Zebras have 23 state titles to their name, second-most in the state behind Little Rock Central's 30. Pine Bluff won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 and finished as state runner-up in 2017.

Pine Bluff hasn't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since, however, and won just two games in 2021. Michael Williams took over as head coach last year, and the Zebras saw immediate improvement with a 5-4 season.

Now, as he prepares for his second season, many believe the Zebras are ready to make another title push. Williams said his team will live up to expectations, even though the current players hadn't experienced a winning season until last year.

"I know they haven't been there, but the bloodline is still there. They look at the pictures. They walk the halls, the same halls as the state championship teams" that have come before, Williams said. "So, I think we're going to be able to hang on to that and go to the next level and win a state championship."

Hooten's Arkansas Football ranked Pine Bluff No. 2 in Class 5A in its preseason rankings. The 5A-Central Conference coaches voted the Zebras to finish second in the conference behind Robinson. All of this comes despite falling just short of the playoffs last year.

A big source for these expectations is the talent on the roster. Williams said NCAA Division I colleges are interested in five of his players, with another four or five receiving Division II interest.

One player with Division I interest, senior Jonathan Goins, said this team has the talent to compete for a title.

"We all just need to lock in and play together," Goins said. The team has been "looking good, playing together as a team," he said, adding that "if we just stay disciplined and play together, nobody will mess with us this year."

Goins, a Sylvan Hills transfer, is one of several skill position players who has a chance to play collegiately after this year. Courtney Crutchfield is committed to the University of Arkansas, and Austyn Dendy is also getting interest from big names.

As much talent as the skill positions have, senior lineman Keaten Daniel said the offensive and defensive lines will also be a factor.

"We're really smart at football," Daniel said. "We know how to make the plays that we need to make. Our blocks, we know when to block and who to block and where to block. And then our defensive line, they work us every day."

The defensive line is "one of the best in the 5A, for sure," he said.

If anything will hold Pine Bluff back in 2023, it may be the lack of playoff experience. This year's seniors were in eighth grade the last time the Zebras won a playoff game and were freshmen the last time Pine Bluff played in one. It is one thing to have talent, but a lack of playoff experience could be a factor when the Zebras face teams such as Robinson that are used to winning playoff games.

But while these players lack playoff experience in football, some of them played on last year's state championship basketball team and got experience that way. Although it is a different sport, Williams said the experience can still help in football.

"We are big on playing multiple sports, because any time you can get into competition, it always helps," Williams said.

"So, these guys going into competition, ... in competition in basketball this past year, some of the guys even won a state championship. Track, they came out and competed hard. Baseball, I even had put my o-lineman in soccer," because he wanted competition to be on their minds at all times, he said.

Pine Bluff begins the 2023 season with an out-of-state road game in Grenada, Miss.