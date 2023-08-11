ACS’ Filmland festival features noted filmmaker Craig Brewer

This weekend, the Arkansas Cinema Society will host a special summer session of its annual film festival, Filmland. The event will focus partially on locally produced features, and documentaries will be screened all weekend at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

But the main attraction for the weekend is writer/director Craig Brewer. ACS will be screening two of Brewer’s films: the 2005 inner city underdog story “Hustle & Flow,” which stars Terrence Howard as a Memphis-based rapper trying to hustle his way into the industry, and Brewer’s debut feature “The Poor & Hungry.” Alongside these two films, Brewer will host a workshop for aspiring writers, directors and filmmakers.

Earlier this week, I called Brewer to discuss his forthcoming appearance.

AT: I know you moved around a lot when you were younger, but do you consider yourself a Southern filmmaker?

CB: You know, I’ve wrestled with that a lot, and ultimately I do. Everything in my family was always inspired by Southern artists. I’ve now been living in the South longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. Everywhere my dad was stationed with his job with the military, it was always known that we were from Tennessee. When I think back at things that steered me in a creative direction, it was the books of Flannery O’Connor, the plays of Tennessee Williams and August Wilson. I’ve always been fascinated by Southern storytelling and history. It is a part of who I am and the stories that I tell.

AT: It seems like music plays a big role in all your films. “Hustle & Flow” focuses on the rap industry. Three 6 Mafia won an Academy Award for their song in the movie, “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” And in “Black Snake Moan,” the soundtrack is full of early blues music from the likes of Blind Lemon Jefferson. How important is music to your writing process?

CB: I think that music is the best way to reverse engineer an idea, for me at least. I listen to music and I can’t help but allow my mind to become visual. I’ll imagine a trailer for a movie, and I won’t know what it’s about. I’m just catching a feeling, catching an attitude. And the trailer plays in my head, and I ask myself, “what is this?” And it’s a way to keep me inspired as I dive in and really try to write out and craft an idea. Because you know as a writer, there’s a lot of lonely, daunting, soul-crushing hours, where you’re going “this probably just sucks.” And then sometimes, I’ll just need to put some music in my headphones and walk around my study, all by myself, and I get a little inspired. I remember the opening credits for “Hustle & Flow” has a song by Buddy Guy called “Baby Please Don’t Leave Me.” And that song got me through so much. It gave me the vibe of the story and the way the characters would talk.

AT: I remember being a senior in high school when “Hustle & Flow” came out. It was getting all this critical acclaim, and me not being a fan of rap music, I was very skeptical of the movie. But once I saw it, I just fell in love with it.

CB: You know what I attribute that to? When I was going around Hollywood, trying to convince people to make the movie, I kept on invoking the movie “Amadeus.” I was 13 when I saw “Amadeus.” I remember my dad taking me to it, and I was not into classical music at that point. So I set myself up, much like you did, not to be impressed with it. But when you see somebody struggling to make the music, you get invested. You’re watching the music be made, and it’s almost like you’re a part of it. And you see the intricacies of it, the passion that goes into it. And then you start rooting for it. And you get that tune in your head.

AT: That’s exactly my experience with your film. I was actually rooting for the Three 6 Mafia to win their Oscar.

CB: And would you have ever expected to cheer Three 6 Mafia over Dolly Parton?

AT: Not in a million years. You talk about the struggle of the characters in “Hustle,” and I know that its plot is based loosely off the struggles and hardships that you experienced during the making of your first film “The Poor and Hungry.” Are you going to be conveying just how difficult it is to make a feature film during your filmmaking workshop this weekend?

CB: The thing that I’m going to try to teach people is what to really be putting your energy into. I think the one thing that is not really taught in film schools or that really isn’t on people’s mind when making movies is the question “who are you?” A lot of filmmakers aren’t thinking about that when they are making their first film. They just want to make something showy.

With my first film, I gave the script to my father, he loved it and then he died later that day. But he inspired me to go out with a video camera and try to make some art. So when he died, I was suddenly put into this position of like “I could die any day.” I might not be making my first movie, I might be making my last movie. And if the lights were turned out on me, and this movie was the only thing that was left of me, would people know what I was about? Would they know what kind of music I was into? Would they know what kind of themes that I’m into, or storytelling, or characters? And that’s what I want to impress upon people. They need to find out what those are in themselves and put that on the screen.

. . .

The ACS Filmland summer program starts tonight with a screening of "Hustle & Flow," followed by a Q&A with writer/director Craig Brewer. The program will continue through Sunday. Go to www.arkansascinemasociety.org for schedule information.








