Fort Smith, 1911: The nation's second airmail delivery had arrived in Fort Smith, some 25,000 pieces, the card says. The mail was flown about 4 miles from League Park Station, a grassy ballfield. The Wright brothers had conducted the first recorded airplane flight less than a decade before, in 1903.

