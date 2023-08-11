FAYETTEVILLE -- It was once said in a country and western song that life is not about what you take when you leave...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blair’s path to Hall included UA stopby Ethan Westerman Wholehogsports.com | Today at 2:28 a.m.
Former Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Gary Blair, shown during a 2002 game, is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday along with nine others in the 2023 inductee class. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Print Headline: Blair’s path to Hall included UA stop
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT