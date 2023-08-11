BSR Trust income jumps 9.7% in 2Q

Income increases from same-community properties boosted second-quarter earnings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, with the Little Rock company reporting a 9.7% increase in net operating income.

BSR, which owns and manages apartment complexes, reported operating income of $23 million in the quarter ending June 30. The increase was driven by same-community net operating income, which was up 11.7% to $22 million in the quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations, equivalent to earnings per share, registered a 5% increase from 19 cents to 20 cents. Total revenue climbed 8.4%, increasing to $42 million from $38.8 million in last year's second quarter.

"BSR has clearly established a track record of very strong financial performance with consistent growth across all of our key metrics," Chief Executive Dan Oberste told the investment community during a conference call Thursday. "We are confident that this will continue for the foreseeable future."

The company has "very strong fundamentals" with multiple properties in some of the nation's fastest-growing metro areas: Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. "Job growth and population growth in the Texas triangle continue to outpace the national average," Oberste added.

Dallas/Fort-Worth alone had the nation's largest population increases from 2021 to 2022. One economic analysis has projected that Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Austin will continue prospering and become the three biggest U.S. cities at the turn of the century. BSR also owns apartment complexes in Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma City.

In the quarter, weighted average rent jumped to $1,501 per apartment, up 6.3% from last year. In three years, average rents have increased by 52%. Occupancy in the quarter remained flat at 95%.

BSR repurchased 390,000 shares at $12.43 per share in the quarter and has bought back a total of 1.5 million shares at an average price of $13.25. Repurchases will continue as long as company officials feel the stock is undervalued, Oberste said.

"We see buybacks as an attractive option," he added. "We will continue to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase to drive stronger financial returns."

The company's stock, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed up 1.45% at $12.99 Thursday. BSR stock has traded as high at $17.50 in the past year.