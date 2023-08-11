Bulldogs to lean on experience in ’23

Two years ago, White Hall played for a state championship.

A lot has changed since Dec. 3, 2021, when White Hall faced Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. The Bulldogs missed the playoffs in 2022, then tragically lost a teammate and their head coach earlier this year.

"Adversity" is an often-overused word in sports lingo, but White Hall has certainly faced a lot of it, to the point that some aren't expecting much out of White Hall this season.

The Bulldogs disagree.

"We are very underrated," senior lineman Landen Meredith said. "They don't know what we do out here every single day. Expect more out of us than what people are saying."

A poll of 5A Central coaches published in this year's Hooten's Arkansas Football predicted White Hall would finish eighth of nine teams in the conference, though the Hooten's staff ranked the Bulldogs 13th out of 33 teams in Class 5A, fifth-highest in the Central.

White Hall will be the most experienced team in the conference this year. The Bulldogs lost three big contributors from last year's team but bring back 10 starters on offense and nine on defense.

Interim head coach Jason Mitchell said it helps having so many experienced players.

"These guys know what Friday nights are all about," Mitchell said. "As a sophomore, playing on Friday night is totally different than playing on a Thursday night, so having all these guys that played all these Friday night games last year, I think that's going to help us just be more mature on the field. They know what to expect."

Last year, White Hall had good moments on both sides of the ball, but they didn't always coincide. The Bulldog defense held Beebe to 14 points in week four, but the offense only managed 7. The offense did much better the next week and scored 32 points against Mills, but the defense gave up 34.

Mitchell said one adjustment White Hall will make in search of consistency will be reducing how many two-way players the Bulldogs have. He said they had nine or 10 last season but hope to cut it down to four or five in 2023.

"We're not going to be perfectly able to, but if you don't have as many guys playing both ways, I think that helps," Mitchell said. "If 11 defensive guys can go to the sideline, get some water, get coached up on what they did wrong while the offense is out, that gives them time to rest. Come the third and fourth quarter, your legs are still underneath you. That other team may be getting tired, and maybe we can push on along in that third and fourth quarter."

Senior running back Jayden Smith leads the way for White Hall. He rushed for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Senior quarterback Noah Smith threw for 711 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 687 yards and two scores.

Both were on the 5A state runner-up team in 2021, as was senior receiver and defensive back Braeden Bell. They saw what it took two years ago to have a great season. Bell said getting this program back to where it wants to be will require leadership from players.

"We need more than one leader," Bell said. "One guy can't always lead a ship of 60 guys. You need at least 12 or 10. ... It just takes a lot of work. This is our team, so it's time for us to keep everybody heads up and face straight forward with one goal, finish with a championship, hope you get a ring."

White Hall opens the season at home Aug. 25 against rival Sheridan.