Church News

FULL FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER CHURCH, 1320 E. 17th Ave., will observe its Men's Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. A deacon, Larry Barron, of New St. James Church in Pine Bluff, will be the guest speaker. The pastor/apostle of Full Faith church is Isaac L. Barron. "Come help us lift up the name of Jesus," a spokesman said.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host the pre-anniversary program celebrating 42 years of service for the pastor, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., and family, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will include the Rev. James Rice, pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church, and his congregation, the Rev. Darrell Martin, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, and his congregation, and the Rev. Leon Williams Jr., pastor of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church and the congregation. The theme is A Faithful Servant (Rev. 2:10.)

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH in Moscow will host the Moscow Community Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of Eight Avenue Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme will be Connected in love through Christ; thanking God from generation to generation (Psalm 79:13.) The community is invited to come celebrate with the church. Pilgrim's pastor is the Rev. Kevin L. Crumpton Sr.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 20. The public is invited to attend. The theme is "A Church Founded and Fixed on Christ." The guest minister will be the Rev. Chris Jones, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a native of Pine Bluff.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH,321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.