Commitment Pope big fan of Pittman

One of the most versatile prospects committed to Arkansas, 4-star athlete Juju Pope, is a big fan of Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

Pope, who pledged to Arkansas in April over scholarship offers from Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville, was one of about 15 commitments who visited Fayetteville on July 29 for the Hogwild Hangout.

The trip was his second since committing to the Razorbacks and it allowed him to spend more time with Pittman.

“I like his energy. He’s fun, he’s playful, but he’s serious when he wants to get serious,” Pope said with a smile. “I want to play under him.”

He first visited Arkansas on March 4 and made a return trip in June prior to his latest visit.

“I love it up here. I do, I do,” Pope said.

Pope, 6-0 and 195 pounds, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola, was a Jack-of-all-trades for the Tigers, leading his team to a 9-4 record and the Class 6A playoffs.

He recorded 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups at linebacker, and at running back he rushed 41 times for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns with a long run of 83 yards.

Pope was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and running backs coach Jimmy Smith. He could play defensive back or running back in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks added three commitments from prospects visiting for the Hogwild Hangout, with linebacker Justin Logan being one for the 2024 class.

Logan, who is from Marietta (Ga.) Kell, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and other programs.

“He had been thinking about it,” Pope said. “He said, ‘All right, I’m going to go ahead and tell Coach (Pittman),’ and then the next thing I know he was telling he had committed.”

Four days later, Logan went public with his pledge.

"I told him the people here are good,” Pope said. “The fans are going to come to the games, and the head coach, he’s also good, too.”

On3.com’s industry ranking has Pope as a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 linebacker and No. 354 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. Pope is looking to make his way back to Fayetteville on Nov. 11.

“I’m going to try and come to the home game when they play Auburn,” Pope said.



