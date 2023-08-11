Sheriff's office announces memorial

A memorial service honoring the life of the late Deputy Justin Tomlinson has been scheduled, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"The family, loved ones, and friends of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Tomlinson will gather on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. to honor and celebrate his life and service. The memorial service will be held at Family Church located at 2500 AR Highway 104, White Hall, AR 71602. We ask that our community continue to keep those who cherished Deputy Tomlinson in your prayers and thoughts as we navigate this most difficult time," according to the news release.

Tomlinson died after being injured in a motorcycle crash Aug. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

Barraque church sets job fair, block party

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will host a job fair from 1-3 p.m. and a community block party from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 19.

The event will feature a water slide, music, bounce houses, and food trucks. Participants will include Southeast Arkansas College, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI), Workforce Development, Food Hut, Lucy Mae's, and Rich Bro's Ice. The event is presented by the church and Barraque Street Community Foundation, according to a news release.

VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 24. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Aug. 23, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits.

VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to a news release. During the clinic, the staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Resident on Dean's List in Maryland

Ashley Harrington of Sheridan was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, according to a news release.

Area Agency announces menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Aug. 14 -- Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, sherbet, and milk.

Aug. 15 -- Stuffed peppers casserole, tossed salad, bread stick, fruit, and milk.

Aug. 16 -- Pinto beans with sliced ham, turnip greens, cornbread, pears, and milk.

Aug. 17 -- Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, California blend, jade salad, and milk.

Aug. 18 -- Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.