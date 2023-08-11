Cotton attacks Biden at Republican dinner

America was "feared and respected in the world" when Donald Trump was president, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told hundreds inside the White Hall Community Center for Thursday's Lincoln-Reagan Day dinner.

Although the second-term senator originally from Dardanelle mentioned the embattled former president often, Cotton said he was not promoting Trump with those words.

"I'm not endorsing anyone in the race right now," Cotton said. "I'm at a point where I know most of these candidates, so I wish them all well, and I know they all would be better than Joe Biden."

Cotton stated a belief that Trump understood taking "strong, firm, vigilant responses immediately to any kind of provocation," comparing the 45th president to Ronald Reagan, the 40th who served for most of the 1980s.

"Just like when Ronald Reagan overthrew a bloodthirsty communist government or sank half of Iran's navy when it was threatening international oil shipping, Donald Trump, for instance, killed Iran's terrorist mastermind," Cotton said, referring to the U.S. military's killing of Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. "The action did not lead to war. It actually led to peace."

Cotton explained his stance the same day he released a statement about reports of an agreement between Iran and the U.S. to release five American citizens to house arrest in exchange for access to about $6 billion in Iranian oil assets. The New York Times, citing those familiar with the deal, reported Iran can only access the account, which will be controlled by Qatar's government, to pay vendors for humanitarian purchases.

"While we always welcome the release of American hostages -- if they are in fact released after President Biden pays Iran $6 billion in ransom -- this craven act of appeasement will only embolden the ayatollahs to take more hostages and use these ill-gotten gains to attack our troops, fund terrorism, and arm Russia," Cotton said via email and social media. "This cycle will continue until President Biden stops dancing to Iran's tune and starts responding firmly and decisively to their aggression."

Thursday's dinner, sponsored by the Jefferson County Republican Committee, was the first organized in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, committee chairman David Singer told the audience. Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge was on hand to introduce Cotton and commented on the dinner's change of scenery from past years.

"Don't get me wrong; I love the Pine Bluff Country Club, but this was remarkable," Rutledge said about White Hall. "It's always good to be in White Hall and to see the growth and prosperity of White Hall."

Critical of Biden for much of his keynote address to the gathering, Cotton suggested taking a harder stance against Iran's capture of five American citizens accused of espionage.

"I would not have paid a $6 billion ransom," Cotton said. "You saw this with Barack Obama as well; I think it was $400 million at the time. What it does is that it gives Iran more incentives to take hostages, which is exactly what they did. I would have, from the very beginning, we're not going to pay ransom. They're going to face consequences if they don't release the Americans they are unjustly detaining and if they take any more hostages in the future."

The detained Americans are reportedly held on suspicion of espionage.

Cotton also went on the attack against "Bidenomics," which according to The White House website is centered around making smart public investments in the U.S., empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class, and promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive. Instead, Cotton pointed out, America is facing the high costs of groceries and other goods in the middle of inflation.

"What we shouldn't have done is spend trillions of dollars coming out of the pandemic," he said. "It was one thing at the beginning of the pandemic to try to help our businesses and our workers get through this once-in-a-century crisis, but by early 2021, it was clear that recovery was underway, that people were getting back to work, and adding $2 trillion onto that fire of a very hot economy would lead to the inflation that we have. President Biden and the Democrats didn't listen to that. Frankly, the Federal Reserve didn't do their job to nip inflation in the bud by raising inflation rates early, which is one of the reasons we have 6% interest rates for mortgages."

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% to 5.5% on July 26. The White House claims that $490 billion in private investment commitments to "21st-century industries" have been made since Biden took office in January 2021.

Cotton was also asked about a CNN poll released last week that revealed 69% of Republicans or those who lean toward the party say Biden's win in the 2020 election was not legitimate, a rise from 63% earlier this year, the network reported.

"I didn't see the poll. What I do know is that a lot of states, not Arkansas but other states, had last-minute changes to their election laws and procedures, and those states change laws sometimes without approval of their legislature," Cotton said. "I do have real reservations about states changing the rules in the middle of the game or even once early voting has begun."