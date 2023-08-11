Deadline for backdated PACT Act benefits pushed to Monday

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline for veterans and surviving family members to file benefits claims related to exposure to toxic substances during one's military service.

The department made the change Wednesday after some veterans and survivors received error messages while trying to meet the original Wednesday deadline. Parties have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to file a claim or submit an intent to file.

The claims are possible under the PACT Act, a law expanding health care coverage for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service. People impacted by the law include retired military personnel with illnesses stemming from burn pits used for disposing waste during combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. The statute additionally includes language regarding compensation for retired military personnel and family members affected by toxic substance exposure during the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War.

Thursday marked the anniversary of President Joe Biden signing the bipartisan legislation into law. Biden has been open about his belief concerning the death of his son Beau. The president has suggested Beau developed fatal brain cancer following exposure to burn pits in Iraq during service with the Delaware Army National Guard.

In a news release marking the enactment, the Department of Veterans Affairs highlighted the law's importance, including $1.8 billion in new benefits and free screenings for 4.1 million veterans for toxic exposure.

"Thanks to President Biden, millions of veterans who fought for our country are now getting health care and compensation for the conditions that followed them home from war," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said Thursday.

"We're proud that so many veterans and survivors have already benefited from the PACT Act, but this is just the beginning: we won't rest until every veteran and every survivor gets the VA health care and benefits they deserve."

Veterans and family members looked to file a claim by the original deadline to remain eligible for benefits dating back to August 2022. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, high demand approaching the Wednesday cutoff created problems, including 18% of people interested in submitting an intent to file receiving an error message.

Officials noted less than one-tenth of 1% of attempts resulted in an error message as of Wednesday evening.

"Despite these messages, VA has successfully logged every one of these intents to file, meaning that every veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete," the department said Wednesday.

"We are working to contact these individuals to confirm directly to them that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected. Most importantly, no veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of benefits due to this issue."

As of Thursday, the department had received more than 843,000 PACT Act-related claims from veterans and survivors over the past year. Officials have processed 458,000 completed claims, and 78.5% of these submissions have been approved.

The number of PACT Act-related claims from Arkansas eclipsed 10,000 between the VA's July 21 and Thursday performance records. Officials in the latest report noted 5,143 completed Arkansas claims with a 75.7% approval rate.

Veterans and survivors can file a claim or submit an intent to file at https://www.VA.gov/PACT.