Dillard’s quarterly revenue slips a bit





Dillard's Inc. said Thursday that cautious consumer spending caused a slight dip in second-quarter revenue, but the retailer still managed to beat analysts' expectations.

Revenue reached $1.57 billion in the quarter, slipping 1.27% from $1.59 billion in last year's second quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.55 billion.

Dillard's net sales include operations of the company's construction business, CDI Contractors LLC, as well as merchandise sales.

Reporting before the stock markets opened, the Little Rock-based department store chain posted net income of $131.5 million, or $7.98 per share, for the quarter that ended July 29, compared with net income of $163.4 million, or $9.30 per share, in the same quarter last year.

The results far surpassed Wall Street analysts' expectations on average of $4.66 per share.

The company's total retail sales, which exclude CDI Contractors, fell 3%.

Shoppers snapped up cosmetics, which led merchandise categories during the quarter, followed by home and furniture.

Women weren't as eager to buy clothing, as ladies' accessories and lingerie, apparel and shoes were the weakest categories, the company said.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, fell 3%. Same-store sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

U.S. consumers are still buying more than they did last year, "but spending growth is slowing as the economy settles down amid higher interest rates intended to reduce inflation," said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist of the National Retail Federation.

"Consumers are still spending but are under financial pressure and have been adjusting how much they buy while also shifting from goods to services," Kleinhenz said.

Dillard's shares closed Thursday at $369.78, up $33.63, or 10%, on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have traded between $245 and $417.86 in the past year.

"The cautious consumer we noted in the first quarter continued in the first few weeks of the second," leading to the 3% sales decline, Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II said.

"We exited the quarter with inventory flat year over year while maintaining a strong retail gross margin of 40.4%," Dillard said.

The company ended the quarter with $924 million in cash and short-term investments, Dillard said.

Operating expenses rose to $412.6 million, representing 26.3% of sales, compared with $401.3 million, or 25.3% of sales, in the same quarter last year.

Dillard's attributed the increase to payroll and payroll-related expenses.

The company repurchased about 358,000 shares of Class A common stock in the quarter for $103.4 million, at an average price of $289.32 per share.

Dillard's operates 274 department stores, including 27 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as its e-commerce business.

Going into the third quarter, Dillard's said it plans to close a store in Norfolk, Va., in September.





