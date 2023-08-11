Firm commitment

"Today it's official: [Self-serving partisan extremists] failed."

This was the bizarre but not unexpected tweet our governor posted after the Secretary of State's office announced Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) was 978 signatures short of reaching the minimum number of signatures in order to continue with a ballot referendum initiative. It would have put the LEARNS Act on the 2024 ballot so the people of Arkansas could decide its fate.

Imagine being the governor of a state and so lacking in decorum that you feel you can trash-talk a large group of your citizens who peacefully ran the most impactful volunteer movement in the state's recent political memory, and then expect no repercussions.

Anyone with any political acumen knows this group may not have achieved the numbers to move forward with the ballot initiative, but what was accomplished could be just as far-reaching and long-lasting. This was a real David and Goliath story.

A "rag-tag army" of volunteers, under the guidance and rallying of four individuals, took on the giant and knocked it a blow that had it stumbling and listing. It has put CAPES in a position to lead the charge to restore some political balance in our politics.

CAPES gave Arkansans a place where they could feel valued and heard. Arkansans who are tired of the vicious attacks on citizens coming out of the highest office in the state. Arkansans who are tired of the embarrassingly boorish and childish behaviors of many of our elected officials.

Despite atrocious heat and verbal attacks, these volunteers were dogged in their determination to bring the citizens of Arkansas back to the forefront. When asked to get out of the heat, they refused. When encouraged to rest, they said there wasn't time. When constantly jeered by the governor's office, other elected officials, and their accompanying trolls on social media, it just made them more determined.

Time after time, petition-signers thanked these volunteers for giving them a chance to have a voice. And these comments were not just from Democrats. Arkansas still has plenty of moderate Republicans who do not approve of the political circus in our state, according to CAPES volunteers. There was even one gentleman sporting a Trump hat who thanked the volunteers in his community for doing the petition. He said he would still vote for LEARNS if it was on the ballot, but it needed to be brought to the citizens. All walks of life from all political affiliations signed, including a woman who is 105 years old.

A wise leader would have acknowledged this group of citizens who had fought a good fight and who utilized the tools of democracy as given to us by our founders, not gloated at CAPES' seeming failure. In doing that, she could have gained a modicum of respect from so many instead of further antagonizing the all-volunteer group that almost derailed her train out of here.

CAPES may have lost the battle it thought was the war, but after being the target of democracy-repressing tactics of the governor's office and of the attorney general's, CAPES volunteers are even more firmly committed to making sure our politicians stay in check. And that is a win for everyone.

Nancy Fancyboy is a 33-year veteran educator and one of the founders of CAPES. A former Republican, she grew up watching her mother lead county Republican Women during the campaign of Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller. Her grandfather and brother both served Arkansas multiple terms in the House of Representatives as Democrats. It all made for stimulating, but respectful, conversation at family gatherings.